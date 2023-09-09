Miley Cyrus Just Revealed That She 'Didn't Make A Dime' From Her 'Bangerz' Tour Even Though It Grossed $63 Million

Back in 2013, Miley Cyrus famously rebelled against her squeaky clean Disney star image with her studio album

David Livingston / Getty Images

This time in her career is now looked back on as her

Jeff Kravitz / Getty

This era culminated with her iconic 2014 tour, which was named after the album and heavily leaned into her newly established wild public persona.

Julio Cesar Aguilar / AFP via Getty Images

This included Cyrus entering the stage by sliding down a giant replica of her tongue after she became renowned for sticking her tongue out and even licking a hammer in her music video.

Ullstein Bild / ullstein bild via Getty Images

And although Cyrus' huge change in direction drew heavy criticism from parents and her former Disney channel fans, the

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

However, Cyrus has now revealed that she

Gary Miller / Getty Images

Last month, on the 10-year anniversary of her VMA performance, Cyrus released her new song

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

In the latest episode of the series, which was released on Sunday, Cyrus looked back at the

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images

Cyrus also said that her vision for the tour was so

Steve Russell / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Speaking in the TikTok video, Cyrus said:

TikTok @MileyCyrus

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"I wanted to end it with a 'Truman Show' reference," the star went on to explain. "So I flew out on a giant hotdog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign like Jim Carrey does. Because I felt like 'The Truman Show' was really a reflection of my life."

Getting into the financial side of things, Cyrus then shared:

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Cyrus' revelation comes shortly after she admitted that touring isn't

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

She went on to explain that she felt like her

Nbc / Vijat Mohindra / NBC via Getty Images

And this wasn't the first time that Cyrus had shared her views on touring either, with the star telling British Vogue earlier this year:

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

