Miley Cyrus rocks thigh-high fishnet stockings, glamorous blonde bob for secret photo shoot

Miley Cyrus is getting ready for her close-up.

On Wednesday, the singer was spotted heading to shoot a secret project at the Hollywood Palladium.

The 28-year-old had all eyes on her as she rocked a freshly curled Marilyn Monroe-inspired blond bob, along with a white faux fur cropped coat with matching shorts. The star paired her look with black thigh-high fishnet stockings.

As Cyrus walked to the set, she kept things casual by wearing comfy hotel-style slides.

Most recently, Cyrus attended the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. While Cyrus hasn’t given details on the secret project in the works, she has been focusing on music since her marriage to Liam Hemsworth came to an end.

The couple were on-again, off-again for 10 years and tied the knot in 2018. They parted ways in 2020. At the time, Cyrus denied rumors that she cheated on the Australian actor, 31.

"You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar," she tweeted. "There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," wrote Cyrus. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Since then, the "Wrecking Ball" songstress has been candid about how she continues to make her mark in the music industry.

Back in October, Cyrus spoke to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for a cover story in Interview magazine where she detailed the criticism she has received over the years due to her voice.

"My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it's always been about, 'Why do you sound like a man? Where's your f---ing falsetto, b---h? Why can't you sing the high octave of 'Party in the U.S.A.' anymore?' " she reflected.

"My voice is how I represent myself. It's how I express myself," Cyrus continued. "I've worked with so many people who tell me, 'We're going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.' You know, 'falsetto' is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means 'false.'"

Miley Cyrus attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021. Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cyrus told the 57-year-old that her goal as an artist is to be authentic - and stay that way.

"I say what I mean in the moment, even if that changes tomorrow," the "We Can't Stop" singer shared.