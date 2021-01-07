Miley Cyrus says she decorates her Los Angeles home with sex toys

Lauren Edmonds
Miley Cyrus Glastonbury festival performance
Miley Cyrus said she uses sex toys to decorate her Los Angeles mansion. Leon Neal/Getty Images

  • Miley Cyrus revealed she decorated her Los Angeles mansion with sex toys during an interview with Sirius XM radio's Barstool Sports earlier this week.

  • "Sex and interior design go hand in hand," Cyrus said.

  • The 28-year-old singer bought her home in Hidden Hills, a Los Angeles suburb, for $4.95 million in July. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Miley Cyrus decorated her home with some unexpected decor. 

During an interview with Sirius XM radio's Barstool Sports earlier this week, as Hollywood Life reported, Cyrus said her Los Angeles mansion is decorated with sex toys.

"I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand," Cyrus, 28, said.

The "Plastic Hearts" singer previously mentioned her penchant for displaying sex toys in an August appearance on Barstool Sports' "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"I'll buy a dildo, and [for] more than … its operation - I don't really wanna get in there with it because I love the way it looks on my table," she said, according to Page Six. "I like vibrators, but I mostly like aesthetic."

Cyrus bought her current Hidden Hills home last year

Miley Cyrus Getty Images
Cyrus bought her Hidden Hills mansion in July. Mike Coppola /Getty Images

The Los Angeles Times reported that Cyrus purchased a home in Hidden Hills, a suburb of Los Angeles, for more than $4.95 million in July. The home was previously owned by Steven Baio, the brother of actor Scott Baio.

Originally built in 1957, according to the Times, Cyrus' property was recently renovated to include a host of modern and luxurious amenities, including a home theater with a snack bar.

Prior to her Hidden Hills mansion, the singer lived with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in Malibu before their home was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire

The couple, who met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009, separated in August 2019 after being married for nine months. Since then, she's been linked to Kaitlynn Carter and singer Cody Simpson

Beyond home decor, Cyrus also dished out dating advice in her interview with Barstool Sports

"The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me," she said.

"I just encourage people to be logical - don't drown in emotion, make your f------ list, look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision," Cyrus added. "If you're not happy, get the f--- out." 

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Romney says Trump incited Capitol 'insurrection'

    "What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States," said Senator Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee. "Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy." Police evacuated lawmakers and struggled for more than three hours after the invasion to clear the Capitol of Trump supporters, who surged through the hallways and rummaged through offices in shocking scenes of chaos and disorder.

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • The military commander tasked with speeding up Covid vaccine roll-out

    The military commander behind the lightning-fast construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals is now leading the Armed Forces’ bid to speed up the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Brigadier Phil Prosser of the Royal Logistics Corps has been embedded for weeks at the NHS headquarters in Elephant and Castle, South London, to work alongside the head of the jab task force. Taking a central role in the programme’s delivery, he chairs the 8am daily vaccine meeting and is preparing to dispatch military “surge teams” to ensure the mass jab roll-out runs to timetable. On Thursday night he stood alongside the Prime Minister and Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, at a televised Downing Street press conference to set out the Armed Forces' next moves.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Here's how many people have been arrested in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    After a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement has arrested 82 people so far in Washington

  • Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death

    Louisville city leaders praised the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week after winning plaudits from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a panel that unanimously selected her after a months-long search process. The panel included two Black city council members who have been instrumental in police reforms since Taylor was fatally shot by city officers in March.

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • Australia reviewing funds transfers after Vatican seeks clarification

    Australia's financial watchdog is reviewing its calculation that transfers worth US$1.8 billion had been sent to the country from the Vatican since 2014, after Vatican and Australian Church calls for clarification. A senior Vatican official and an Australian bishop told Reuters last week they had no knowledge of the transfers and would be seeking clarification. The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) cited the amount in response to a parliamentary question by Australian Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells.

  • Miya Ponsetto arrested for assaulting Black teen, falsely accusing him of theft

    Miya Ponsetto, the California woman known as “SoHo Karen” for falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her cell phone and subsequently attacking him at a New York City hotel, has been arrested after nearly two weeks. Ponsetto was taken into custody in Los Angeles after being located as a result of a collaborative investigation led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s office and NYPD, TMZ reports. Ponsetto had traveled back to California following the Dec. 26 incident and had reportedly been evading law enforcement at her mother’s home.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Late night hosts don't think the pro-Trump Capitol insurrection was very funny, tell jokes anyway