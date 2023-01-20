Miley Cyrus SHADING Jennifer Lawrence? & Joey King NEW ROMANCE?

The AV Club

One of these days, we’re all going to look up, only to find that every single actor of a certain age in Hollywood has vanished—whisked away to a magical land called Montana, where Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan pays them to run and laugh and play and pretend to shoot each other for all the live-long day. Kevin Costner is there; so is Helen Mirren. Sam Elliott? He’s just having a grand old time, hanging out with Harrison Ford and Danny Huston and all the horses you can eat. And now, Deadline