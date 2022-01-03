Miley Cyrus shakes off her wardrobe malfunction at Miami New Year’s Eve show

Shake it off, indeed.

All Miley Cyrus’ years in showbiz paid off Friday night when a wardrobe malfunction almost derailed her NBC New Year’s Eve special in Miami.

But the fact that her slinky silver top falling off didn’t shut down the concert shows what a pro she is.

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

While singing “Party in the U.S.A.” during her “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” broadcast from Telemundo Center’s parking lot, the halter top just seemed to literally just fall from her body.

At first, the 29 year old tried to play it off as it were part of the set, but then she turned her (bare) back to the crowd and sashayed away to fix it.

Soon, Cyrus re-emerged wearing an oversized red jacket, barely missing a beat.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” joked the onetime Hannah Montana star, adding, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

The singer later later implied the outfit issue was an analogy for ringing in 2022, the second year of the pandemic: “That resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” she said. “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity.”

She also posted a pic of the outfit, joking, “Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long.”

Davidson supported his costar on Instagram, writing, “I’m not gonna stop talking about #MileysNewYearsEve party,” along with pictures of them performing, as well as one of them on a boat in Biscayne Bay. “Stay mad.”