Miley Cyrus talks planning NYE’s party outfits with Dolly Parton

STORY: On Sunday (December 25) the Jackson government requested for local residents to boil tap water due to a drop in water pressure after frequent pipe bursts across the city. Maintenance crews have continued to perform repairs on damaged pipes, but the city is still experiencing severe water shortages.Jackson, whose population of 150,000 is more than 80% Black, has long suffered from chronically poor water quality, and the supply to most of the city was shut down for several days in August when complications from floodwaters knocked a water-treatment plant offline.Thousands of Americans are struggling to cope with an Arctic deep freeze and sprawling storm front that extended over most of the United States for days as far south as the Mexican border. Across the country, at least 60 lives have been lost in weather-related incidents in recent days, NBC News said.