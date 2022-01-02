Milford Begins Distribution Of COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits

Information shared by the city of Milford:

City of Milford Begins Drive-Thru Distribution of COVID-19 At-Home Rapid Test Kits

The State of Connecticut has provided an extremely limited number of COVID-19 test kits to the City of Milford and distribution will begin on Monday, January 3, 2022 at both Joseph A. Foran High School and the Walnut Beach Parking Lot from 3:00-7:00pm (or until all the kits are distributed).

This first allocation is intended for Milford residents who may be experiencing symptoms, had a recent exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19, and/or who have or will be attending larger gatherings in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Individuals should bring proof of residency through an ID and/or Milford beach sticker. Each household will receive one kit (contains two tests) and test kits will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Joseph A. Foran High School

80 Foran Road

Milford, CT 06460

No vehicles permitting on the property until 3:00pm

Walnut Beach Parking Lot

113 East Broadway

Milford, CT 06460

It is anticipated that additional tests will be allocated in January and the City will make announcements upon receipt from the State of Connecticut.

Per the CDC recommendations, if your self-test yields a positive result, please stay home or isolate and wear a mask. There is no need to obtain a follow up PCR test. Given the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant and the increase in cases locally, it is most important to get vaccinated if you haven’t been vaccinated, get a booster if you are eligible, wear a mask both in public spaces and when interacting in close contact with individuals outside of your household, and stay home if you are sick.

For further guidance on COVID-19 protocols and recommendations, please visit the Milford Health Department website: https://www.ci.milford.ct.us/health-department-0 or call 203-783-3285.

