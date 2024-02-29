A Milford bus driver has been with possessing child pornography. What we know

MILFORD — A local school bus driver faces child pornography charges after an anonymous tip led to his arrest, authorities said.

Police arrested Robert Nolan, 27, at his 2 Lena Lane, home at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday, Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said Thursday.

Tusino said the arrest came as a result of a joint investigation by the Milford Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said images of children who are nude or taking part in sexual acts were found on Nolan's cellphone. During a search of Nolan's home, police seized other electronic devices and intend to obtain a search warrant in coming days to examine their contents, Tusino said.

Chief says no evidence yet that Milford children were victimized

Tusino said there is currently no evidence that any of the students who Nolan drove to and from school were victimized.

"There was nothing to indicate any Milford students were involved, at least not yet," the chief said. "We just don't know yet. We wanted to make parents aware of this."

Police have charged Nolan with possession of child pornography and dissemination of photographs depicted sexual or intimate parts of a child.

Nolan was ordered held on $10,000 bail after his arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Milford District Court.

