Milford Coronavirus Cases At Highest Point Since Pandemic Began

MILFORD, MA — Milford added the highest number of new coronavirus cases over the past two weeks since the pandemic began, according to the Board of Health — but cases are likely much higher than numbers reported through officials channels.

On Friday, the Board of Health said Milford was adding over 147 new cases per day per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. During the last major surge in January 2021, that rate was 71 per 100,000 per day.

In raw numbers, Milford added 606 new coronavirus cases over the past week.

But in recent months, over-the-counter rapid coronavirus tests have hit store shelves. Positive test results from those kits do not get reported to local or state health officials.

"Importantly, the cases we know of are a vast underestimation — the tip of the iceberg — compared to what is present in the community, due to the widespread availability and use of home test kits which are not reported to the Board of Health," the board said in a bulletin Friday.

On the positive side, Milford's vaccination rate is very high compared to other nearby communities. Close to 77 percent of Milford residents have been fully vaccinated, which means a lower likelihood of severe disease from COVID-19. Towns like Blackstone, Bellingham, Upton and Northbridge all have vaccination rates in the low 60s or even lower — Millville's rate is only about 48 percent, according to state data.

The Milford Board of Health has held over a dozen coronavirus vaccine clinics over the past year, including one on Wednesday. More clinics will be coming this winter, the board said.

This article originally appeared on the Milford Patch