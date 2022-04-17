Milford Coronavirus Infection Rate Grows

MILFORD, CT — Milford's coronavirus infection rate increased again and the city remained in the state's highest alert level.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said Thursday that the BA.2 coronavirus variant is spreading faster than the original omicron variant.

Milford had 19.3 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 6.10 percent between March 27 and April 9, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 15 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Milford recorded 73 new coronavirus cases between April 8-14, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

Cases are likely being severely uncounted nationally, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said during a Face the Nation Interview. There is no question the northeast is experiencing an outbreak.

"I think that we're dramatically undercounting cases," he said. "We're probably only picking up one in seven or one in eight infections."

Milford school cases

The following schools reported COVID-19 cases between April 7-13:

Live Oaks: 16

Jonathan Law: 9

J. F. Kennedy School: Fewer than six

Mathewson School: Fewer than six

Meadowside School: Fewer than six

Orchard Hills School: Fewer than six

Platt Technical High School: Fewer than six

Pumpkin Delight School: Fewer than six

West Shore Middle School: Fewer than six





