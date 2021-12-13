Milford High School student facing criminal charges after alleged ‘mass violence’ threats

MILFORD — A Milford High School student who allegedly made threats of “mass violence” online and at the school has been removed from the campus and is facing criminal charges.

Last Wednesday afternoon, the student made “an ambiguous statement” in class that was overheard by a teacher and a couple students, according to Milford police Sgt. Craig Stanley. The student was taken out of class and interviewed, and their parents were also notified, he said.

“The student denied making the statement, but there were enough witnesses that heard it and could confirm the statement was made,” said Stanley.

The student was sent home, and Stanley said he doesn’t know how long they'll stay there.

A group chat the student sent out on Snapchat Tuesday night to other students is also being investigated, said Stanley. Though he doesn’t know how many students were included in that group chat, it was more than three because they came forward to report it, he said.

"We are taking criminal charges against the student,” said Stanley.

Because the student is a juvenile, Stanley said he couldn't comment on other details.

Stanley said the situation has been investigated by the high school and Police Department, and that there are no safety concerns at this time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Principal Joshua Otlin emailed a letter to students and families to address reports of the student who allegedly made the threats in school that day, both in person and over social media. Otlin told parents that the school was investigating those reports with the Milford Police Department and that the student is no longer on campus.

"While we have received verbal reports of this student posting threatening comments on social media, we have not yet seen any evidence of such posts," Otlin wrote in the letter. "If anyone in our school community has images of such threatening posts, I ask that they please forward that content to me immediately."

Story continues

“Whenever we receive information related to a threat or potential threat to the school community we take it seriously,” Otlin told the Daily News. He said the school is working with the Police Department and other community resources to address the situation.

Reach Lauren Young at 774-804-1499 or lyoung@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurenwhy__.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Milford student facing criminal charges after allegedly making threats