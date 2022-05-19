Milford man is accused of forcing woman to work as prostitute from his home

Norman Miller, The Milford Daily News
MILFORD — A local man is accused of forcing a woman to work as a prostitute from his home for several months while threatening, beating and sexually assaulting her, authorities said.

Milford police arrested Nilson Araujo, 51, last Thursday at his Congress Street home after an "extensive investigation," according to Deputy Police Chief John Sanchioni.

According to Sanchioni, Araujo and the alleged victim met last year through mutual friends. The woman was looking for a place to stay and he offered to rent her a room.

"He began to sexually assault her and forced her to do things against her will," Sanchioni said.

Araujo threatened to have the woman, who is from Brazil, deported if she did not do what he ordered. He forced her to have sex for money with several different men inside the Congress Street home, Sanchioi said.

"She was in fear of him," said Sanchioni. "She was coerced to do these things."

The woman told police the incidents occurred between September and November before she was finally able to leave. The alleged incidents were reported earlier this year, the deputy chief said.

Police arrested Araujo and charged him with human trafficking, rape and being a keeper of a house of prostitution.

Araujo pleaded not guilty last Friday at his arraignment in Milford District Court, and was ordered held without bail until a hearing Monday to determine if he was a danger to the public.

After Monday's hearing, Araujo was released but placed on a GPS monitoring bracelet and ordered to have no contact and to stay away from the alleged victim.

Araujo's lawyer, Ernest Horne, did not respond to emails or a phone call seeking comment.

Araujo is due back in court on July 14 for a pretrial conference.

Araujo is due back in court on July 14 for a pretrial conference.

