Was Milford man accused of hitting woman with pickup involved in a second accident?

MILFORD — A Milford man who police say seriously injured a Plainville woman by striking her with his truck on Friday night was also allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash just prior to the incident, authorities said.

Police arrested Kenneth Doyle, 53, after the 9:27 p.m. pedestrian crash.

Police have not released the woman's identity. But Deputy Police Chief Robert Tusino said she remains in the intensive care unit at UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Jefferson and North Bow streets when she was struck by a pickup truck that was allegedly driven by Doyle.

When police attempted to arrest him, Doyle struggled with officers and screamed threats at them Tusino said.

"He resisted arrest," the deputy chief said.

During the investigation, police said they found evidence Doyle struck another vehicle a few minutes prior to the pedestrian crash.

The Plainville woman, who is in her 20s, was transported in a medical rescue helicopter in critical condition, Tusino said.

Doyle is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor; operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury and neglect; driving to endanger; leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage; disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace; resisting arrest; two counts of threatening to commit a crime; two counts of witness intimidation; improperly operating a motor vehicle and a civil rights violation.

Doyle was also cited with vehicle height modification, having tires outside of the fender, and a modified exhaust system to increase noise.

During Doyle's arraignment Monday in Milford District Court, prosecutor Louis DiCrescentis asked Judge Nicole Longton to hold Doyle on $25,000 bail. The prosecutor also requested that Doyle be ordered to not drink alcohol or take drugs, have at-home alcohol testing, not be allowed to drive and to stay away from the victim.

Longton ordered Doyle's bail at $20,000 but adopted the rest of DiCrescentis' recommendations. Doyle posted the bail.

Doyle's lawyer, Ernest Horn, said after the arraignment that the crash will have a "sight distance component" to it.

"Basically, it's something if it's impossible to observe something until it's the point of evasive action is possible," Horn said.

Horn said the area where the crash occurred is not well lit. He said he's still evaluating the case, noting that the accident reconstruction is not complete and Doyle's truck is still in the possession of Milford police.

Doyle is due back in court on July 31 for pretrial conference.

