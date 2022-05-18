Milford man arrested for allegedly shooting an SUV on Highway 150

May 17—A Milford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at an SUV on Highway 150 in Chase County on May 13, injuring a 33-year-old Emporia man and placing three other men in the vehicle at risk.

Eric J. McClure, 38, was arrested by officers from the Emporia Police Department at around 11:15 a.m. on May 17, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chase County Sheriff's Office.

Four men were carpooling to work on May 13 from Emporia, heading west toward McPherson in a 2015 Nissan Murano when the driver passed a 2015 Ford Explorer that appeared broken down on the side of the road, police said. According to police, the occupants of the Murano heard loud bangs before the rear right passenger realized he was shot in the hip. The passenger was transported to a hospital in Emporia.

After searching the area where the Ford Explorer was, police reported they found McClure lying face down and unconscious in a creek. Officers revived him with naloxone, and he was transported to Newman Regional Health, police said.

Police reported a handgun was located in the water, not far from where McClure was discovered.

After being released from Newman Regional Health in Emporia May 17, McClure was arrested for suspected aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and circumvention of an ignition interlock device.

Following the arrest, McClure was booked into the Lyon County Jail, police said. The investigation is ongoing.