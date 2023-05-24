Milford man facing charges in connection to prostitution ring out of Hartland hotel

Tess Ware, Livingston Daily
Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section made two arrests in connection with a prostitution ring after executing a search warrant at Best Western of Hartland.
HARTLAND TWP. — A Milford man is being charged after Michigan State Police say he was involved with a prostitution ring out of a Livingston County hotel.

The MSP Special Investigation Section carried out a search warrant at the Best Western of Hartland on US-23 and Highland Road on Friday, May 19. During the search, Scott Matthew Fink, 44 of Milford, and an unnamed 35-year-old woman from East Lansing were arrested.

The woman was released pending further investigation but Fink is being charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor. He's charged with transporting a person for prostitution, accepting earnings from prostitution and aiding and abetting. His bond was set at $10,000/10%, meaning he paid $1,000. Fink’s bond was posted on May 22.

Fink will appear in court for a probable cause conference on the morning of May 30 and is scheduled for examination on June 6, according to court records.

