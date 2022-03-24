Milford Man Falsely Applied For COVID-19 Rental Assistance: DCJ

MILFORD, CT — A Milford man was charged with fraudulently applying for $13,500 in rental assistance through the state's UniteCT Program, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Jason Turoczi, 39, submitted an online application for rental assistance using another person's identity and forged documents, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

UniteCT is a program that provides rent and utility payment assistance to households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turoczi was charged with criminal attempt of first-degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit first-degree identity theft and first and second-degree forgery.

Turoczi has 15 pending cases in seven different judicial districts.

