Milford man gets 211 months for child porn charges

Dec. 6—SOUTH BEND — A Milford man has been sentenced to 211 months in federal prison for child pornography related charges.

Shane Smith, 35, Milford, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert L Miller, Jr. on his plea of guilty to production of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson in a news release.

Smith's prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Smith created fake social media accounts to befriend minors and persuade them to produce pornography to send him, the release added. The investigation revealed that Smith also possessed over 1,700 images and over 950 videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John M. Maciejczyk.

In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse, of which this case is a part.