Milford may create shared electricity plan. What it is, how residents could save

MILFORD — Utility bills could become cheaper for Milford residents under a new plan that could be approved by the Select Board as soon as tonight.

The Select Board is holding a public hearing tonight for residents to talk about Milford's municipal aggregation plan. It's possible that afterward the three-member board may vote to approve the plan, in which the town selects a single electricity provider on behalf of its residents.

Tonight's public hearing starts at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

A public comment period on the plan began Aug. 28. Town Administrator Richard Villani said last week that he hadn't heard much from residents, other than that they're appreciative the town is doing this for them.

'State-of-the-art facility': More than $1.3M in grant money will be used to revitalize Milford Town Park

"We're optimistic; hopefully, it'll be a good benefit to our residents," he said.

A Town Meeting vote in May allowed the Select Board to research and develop a municipal aggregation plan, and members have been in the process of developing one since.

Select Board Chair Paul Mazzuchelli previously told the Daily News that demand for such a program increased after electricity prices spiked last winter.

"From what I could gather, in speaking with municipalities that have this and consultants... 10%, 15%, 20% (savings) is not out of the question," he said.

If Milford approves the aggregation plan, it would join more than 150 municipalities in adopting such programs, including Bellingham, Holliston, Marlborough, Millis, Natick, Southborough, Sudbury, Upton and Medway.

Medway Sustainability Director Stephanie Carlisle said the town's aggregation plan was approved by the Select Board in August but remains in limbo due to a backlogged Department of Public Utilities (DPU), which has the final say for plan approval.

Carlisle said Medway's broker gave a timeline of up to 48 months for approval. But in the meantime, she's optimistic.

"We would love to have affordable rates that are less expensive than the base rate with a higher renewable energy content," she said.

If Milford's plan is approved today, it would then go before the Department of Energy Resources before a final plan is submitted to the DPU.

What are municipal aggregation programs?

Municipal electricity aggregation is a process of group purchasing in which a city or town selects an electricity supplier on behalf of its residents and businesses.

In order for a town or city to create a municipal aggregation program, it must vote to initiate the program, according to the DPU. From there, the plan must be prepared in consultation with the Department of Energy, which is often done in partnership with a consultant, such as Colonial Power Group in Medway's case or Good Energy, L.P. in Milford. Then, after a public hearing, a town or city can submit its proposal to the Department of Public Utilities for review and approval.

More: Framingham and Milford could see changes to their electric bill. Here's how

After an aggregation program is approved, an electricity supplier is selected by the municipality. The city or town then buys the electricity for residents that is delivered by the utility.

Participation in the program is voluntary, and residents can opt out of the program.

How much lower are electricity rates?

Prices change every six months for residential and commercial customers and every three months for industrial customers, meaning savings cannot be guaranteed.

But in Natick, customers have seen savings since their program began in January 2015.

In a May letter to Natick electricity customers, residents enrolled were by default put into the Natick Standard Green program, which rates electricity at 21.398 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from December 2022 to December 2023.

Residents could also request two other options, including the Natick 100% Green, a plan that uses entirely renewable energy, which was rated at 23.624 cents/kWh from December 2022 to December 2023.

Eversource's basic service charges a rate of 25.776 cents/kWh from Jan. 1 until June 30.

In Bellingham, those who signed up were enrolled in the town's Power Choice Standard program, which costs 20.862 cents/kWh from enrollment until December.

The rates changed in June. National Grid's basic service cost a few cents cheaper, at 14.115 cents/kWh for residential customers. Eversource's rate for their basic service was priced at 16.078 cents/kWh.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Milford MA holds public hearing Oct. 2 on municipal aggregation plan