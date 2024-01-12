A Milford meat market was robbed at gunpoint. What police say the suspects look like

MILFORD — Police are searching for two men they say robbed a Beach Street meat market earlier this week, as well as their getaway driver.

The men got away with "thousands of dollars" after robbing Aroma Brazil at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at gunpoint, according to Detective Sgt. Kevin O'Loughlin.

Aroma Brazil, at 2 Beach St., is a meat market that also offers wire transfer services, O'Loughlin said.

Before the robbery, it appears one of the men came into the store without a mask to scope it out. He then left and returned with a second man to rob the store.

"When they robbed the store, he had put a mask on," O'Loughlin said.

Milford police released these still photos of suspects and the vehicle used Turesday night during a robbery at Aroma Brazil on Beach Street.

What police say the suspects were wearing

One man was armed with a black, semiautomatic handgun believed to be a Glock. Police say once they had the money in hand, they ran from the store and jumped into a waiting vehicle.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a black puffy jacket, black jeans, a black baseball cap, black and white basketball-style shoes and a black mask. He was carrying a gray backpack.

The second suspect was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, bluejeans and work boots.

He was armed with the black handgun.

Milford police say this man was one of two who robbed the Aroma Brazil market on Tuesday night.

Police have description of getaway vehicle

Witnesses were not able to provide a description of the getaway driver. The vehicle was a gray Dodge Durango. It appeared to be a 2011 through 2013 model, police said.

Police have released still photos taken from the security video in hopes someone will recognize those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milford Police Department's anonymous tipline at 508-473-3800 or email at tipline@milfordpolice.org.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Aroma Brazil market was robbed. Milford Police search for the suspects