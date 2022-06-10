Milford police arrest three juveniles for fights at Walnut Beach

Three juveniles were arrested following a large number of fights that broke out at Walnut Beach on May 30, according Milford Police.

Police said officers tried to address the fights but were quickly overwhelmed by the “large, unruly crowd and were assaulted.” Two officers were knocked to the ground and had their body cameras ripped off their bodies, police said.

Since then, an investigation has been ongoing into the incident. Police said there are warrants upcoming for two more juveniles and five adults stemming from the fights.

Milford police put out messages asking for help identifying individuals in photos from the fight on June 2 and May 31. They had an increased police presence on the beach on June 1, too, according to police.