Milford police began probing a child abuse case two weeks ago. What they found

MILFORD — A local man faces charges of abusing a young child over a period of time, authorities said.

Police arrested Robson Pereira Silva, 37, Tuesday night at his apartment on Grove Street.

"It has to do with the abuse and neglect of a 7-year-old child," said Detective Sgt. Carlos A. Sousa Jr. "This happened multiple times."

Police did not disclose the nature of the relationship between Silva and the child.

An investigation began about two weeks ago, when the alleged abuse was reported to the state Department of Children and Families, which contacted the Milford Police Department.

The victim met with a forensic interviewer Tuesday in Worcester. It was discovered that Silva had beaten the child with both a belt and a shoe, Sousa said.

Forensic interviewers are trained to specifically interview children who are potential victims of crimes.

The child was left with bruises, lacerations and welt marks after the beatings, Sousa said.

After the child and the interviewer were finished, police obtained a warrant for Silva's arrest. They arrested him later on Tuesday and charged him with assault and battery on a child causing injury; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child younger than 14.

After his arraignment on Wednesday in Milford District Court, Silva was taken into federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. An ICE spokesman reached on Thursday could not provide details on why Silva was taken into custody and what his status was in regards to immigration.

Silva is due back in the Milford court on March 23 for a pretrial conference.

