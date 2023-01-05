Milford police: New Haven man found with narcotics after hitting two cruisers while attempting to flee from police

A New Haven man was charged with multiple offenses after Milford officers allegedly found heroin and cocaine in his car after he struck two cruisers attempting to flee police on Tuesday night, officials said.

The Milford Police Department was doing a security check in the parking lot of a Super 8 Motel on Boston Post Road just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday when officers spotted a Ford Mustang idling in a parking lot. The license plate was registered to a BMW that was reported stolen out of New Haven, police said.

When officers tried to detain the driver, identified as Kenneth Riley, 48, of New Haven, he repeatedly drove the Mustang into a patrol vehicle and then an unmarked police vehicle, police said.

The car eventually became stuck and officers were able to detain Riley, according to police. Inside the car, police allegedly found 147 wax folds containing 40 grams of heroin, 13 bags containing 28 grams of cocaine, a scale, plastic baggies, a glass pipe, $362 in cash and notes with names, weights and amounts of money written on them.

Riley was taken into custody and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with officers, assault on a public safety officer, three counts of attempt to commit assault on a public safety officer, use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of evading responsibility, engaging in a police pursuit, possession of a stolen license plate and misuse of a license plate, police said.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Thursday, police said.