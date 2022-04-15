Milford police say manager was selling fentanyl from convenience store

MILFORD — Police say a local man was selling fentanyl from the convenience store he managed and from his home.

Police arrested Asad A. Amir, 51, at 1 p.m. Thursday after detectives served search warrants at the Milford Mini-Mart, 194 West St., and Amir's home at 43 Lube Ave., Deputy Chief John Sanchioni said Friday.

It is believed that Amir owns the store, but police have not confirmed it.

Milford police say they seized these fentanyl pills and cash during an investigation.

"He was selling (fentanyl) out of the store and in other locations," said Sanchioni. "He was running the business right in the store."

More: Milford store owner charged with selling flavored vapes to teens

Police said they received a tip last month about Amir selling fentanyl. Fentanyl is a lab-created opioid painkiller originally created to help ease the pain of those fighting cancer. It is many times stronger than heroin and other opioids.

Detectives began an "extensive" investigation that lasted several weeks and included undercover drug buys.

"He was selling those pills for $30 to $50 a whack," Sanchioni said.

When police served warrants at the store and at Amir's home, they found 183 fentanyl tablets, as well as more than $29,600 in cash. Police seized the cash, as well as two vehicles.

"This is a very concerning situation," said Sanchioni. "It was great work by our detective division. We've been looking at this since March, but as far as how long it was going on prior to that, we do not know."

More: Milford police seek help in identifying woman who used counterfeit money

Police charged Amir with trafficking in fentanyl of more than 10 grams, distribution of fentanyl, the illegal possession of fentanyl and possession of narcotics within a school or park zone.

At his arraignment Friday in Milford District Court, Amir was ordered held on $50,000 bail. He is due back in court on May 2 for a pretrial conference.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Milford police say man sold fentanyl from convenience store he managed