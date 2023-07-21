Milford police respond to $5 million wrongful death lawsuit. Here's what they said

MILFORD — The Police Department is denying allegations made in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a Milford man who was killed by a police officer more than three years ago.

The Police Department's attorney, Bethany Minich of Lynnfield-based Litchfield Cavo, LLP, filed a response to the lawsuit filed by Viviane Ptak, mother of Philip Castonguay III, who was fatally shot in April 2020 during a confrontation with police. Ptak is seeking $5 million in the suit, which names the town and the Police Department.

Minich's response was filed Tuesday. In it, the defendants — which include five police officers and former Police Chief Michael Pighetti, the Milford Police Department and the town of Milford — demand a jury trial on several issues.

Investigators at the scene of 32 Glines Ave. in Milford on April 6, 2020, the day after Philip Castonguay III was fatally shot by police.

In their response, Milford police offered 25 defenses, including arguing that the injuries and damages were caused in whole or in part by the action or inaction of Castonguay, and that his failure to exercise due care exceeded any negligence by the Police Department.

Minich did not return requests for comment on Thursday.

Ptak is suing on 14 counts, including assault negligence; Americans with Disabilities Act violations; two 4th Amendment violations; a 14th Amendment violation; two emotional distress counts; and a wrongful death count.

Maureen Carroll, an attorney representing Ptak, declined to comment when reached on Thurday.

Shooting occurred after reports of disturbance

Castonguay, 39, was killed on April 5, 2020, after Milford police responded to reports of a disturbance at his apartment on Glines Avenue.

Officer Jeanne VanPatten-Steiger arrived at the apartment at about 8:30 p.m. after Castonguay reportedly threatened a neighbor with a metal pipe, according to a description of the incident by the Worcester County Attorney General's Office. After Castonguay emerged from his apartment, VanPatten-Steiger twice ordered him to show his hands.

"Castonguay was wielding a metal pipe and charged at the arriving officer. The responding officer shot Castonguay," according to the AG's Office, which released a statement the day after the shooting.

After the shooting, three additional Milford police officers and paramedics and fire rescue arrived at the scene.

Castonguay was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. VanPatten-Steiger was also transported to the hospital following the incident, per department policy, but was not injured. She was later placed on administrative leave, also per department policy.

The incident was investigated by the DA's Office. It concluded that no charges were warranted, and that VanPatten-Steiger's use of deadly force was lawful.

According to Castonguay's mother and her attorneys, Castonguay was holding a door frame pull-up bar.

"Officer VanPatten-Steiger indicated she perceived the object in Philip's hands to be a black 'pistol grip,'" according to Ptak's 51-page complaint.

"Every eyewitness interviewed by MPD officers and detectives could plainly see that Philip was holding a pipe and he had his hands raised over his head," the complaint reads. "No eyewitness statement indicated that Philip was holding any object as one would hold a firearm. Nor did they indicate that Philip was holding a 'black pistol grip.'"

Mother alleges Milford police policies led to violatoins

In the complaint, Ptak and her attorneys argue the Milford Police Department's policies, practices and customs led to violations of Castonguay's Constitutional rights by officers.

"MPD had notice that the training of its officers, specifically Officer Van Patten-Steiger, in rendering medical aid to suspects wounded at the hands of one of their officers was inadequate," the complaint reads.

The lawsuit also addresses a 2011 incident in which a woman was pepper sprayed after she was trying to "provide support and comfort" to her son as he was being arrested. The woman was pepper sprayed by VanPatten-Steiger and another unnamed Milford police officer.

Ptak and her lawyers wrote that VanPatten-Steiger's internal affairs record shows no documentation of either the pepper spraying of an elderly non-suspect or her role in Castonguay's death. The complaint also states that internal affairs records do contain 33 incidents involving VanPatten-Steiger in which corrective action was taken, including verbal or written warnings.

"The MPD's practice and custom of condoning civil rights violations by MPD employees is also shown by its efforts to shield violations in this case," the complaint reads.

In addition, Ptak and her lawyers assert that Milford police lacked adequate procedures for responding to emergency calls involving people with mental illness. The complaint alleges the town failed to train its police officers on how to confront people suffering from mental illness in a safe and professional manner.

Plaintiffs also assert that if police had policies in place to identify and provide services other than a "Section 12" — which refers to a psychiatric hold — "this shooting never would have occurred and Philip would be with us today."

The case was previously filed in the Worcester County Superior Court but was transferred out to the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts in Worcester.

District Judge Margaret R. Guzman was assigned to the case.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Milford police demand jury trial in $5 million wrongful death lawsuit