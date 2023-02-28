Milford police searching for missing man from Hopkinton last seen pushing bike with flat tire

Milford police are searching for a missing man from Hopkington last seen pushing a bike with a flat tire.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, 19 of Hopkinton was reportedly last seen pushing his bike with a flat tire last night on the Milford Bike Trail.

According to police, he was last heard from around 6 p.m., last night when he called his mother and told her his phone was dying.

At the time, Cambrourelis-Haskins’ cellphone pinged off a cell tower behind Garrets Convenience Store on Cedar Street in Milford.

Cambrourelis-Haskins is described as 6′0 foot tall, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a beige puffy coat, khaki pants, boots, and a green helmet.

A search has been going on overnight with K9s, drones, and approximately 50 police officers combined from different units.

Police ask neighbors to check their doorbell cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford police department by calling 508-473-1113.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

