Milford police seek the public's help in identifying stab suspect on Depot Street

MILFORD — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man they said stabbed another man Sunday on Depot Street.

The 18-year-old victim was initially taken to Milford Regional Medical Center after the 7:58 p.m. incident but was later transferred to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester due to the seriousness of his injuries.

His condition was not known on Monday, and police did not release his identity.

On Sunday, police responded to Depot Street, near 45 Depot St., after several 911 calls reported a stabbing had taken place.

Upon arrival, police found the victim on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the stabbing is asked to call the Milford Police Department at 508-473-1113.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: After stabbing, Milford police seek help with identifying suspect