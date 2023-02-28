Milford police are using a dozen dogs, drones to search for missing Hopkinton man

MILFORD — More than three dozen police officers were out Monday night and continued this morning searching for a missing Hopkinton man on and near the Milford bike path, authorities said.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, 19, was last heard from at 6:11 p.m. Monday when he called his mother and said his bike had a flat tire and his cellphone was dying.

"He reached out to his mother, and he said he was making his way off the (bike) path," Deputy Police Chief John Sanchioni said.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, 19, of Hopkinton, has been missing since Monday evening.

Cambrourelis-Haskins left his home Monday morning but was supposed to return by 5 p.m. His family grew concerned when his phone call was disconnected. The bike path runs from the Milford-Hopkinton line to the center of Milford, along Cedar Street (Route 85).

"This is very unusual for him," said Sanchioni. "His parents are very concerned, and we share that concern."

Earlier:A Ware man left Marlborough Hospital on Jan. 21. Authorities are still looking for him

According to Milford police, Cambrourelis-Haskins has an eating disorder and has eaten little to no food in the past eight days. He also has some mental health issues and has made comments to family in the past about living in the woods.

Add in the weather — snowy and cold — and police called in as many officers as possible, Sanchioni said.

There were at least a dozen police dogs and their handlers taking part in the search, as well as four drones being used to search from the air. Officers from Milford and Hopkinton were joined by the Massachusetts State Police and search teams from the Central Massachusetts and Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Councils, the deputy said.

This is a photo of the bike helmet that Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, 19, was last seen wearing. He has been missing since Monday evening.

The teams searched throughout the night and are back out today, searching the bike trail, as well as the areas around Louisa Lake and Milford Quarry.

Cambrourelis-Haskins is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, thin with light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a puffy beige coat, khaki pants, boots and a green bicycle helmet.

Story continues

Police are asking residents and businesses to check any and all cameras on their property to see if they see anyone matching Cambrourelis-Haskins and to call the department immediately at 508-473-1113.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: More than 40 officers searching for missing Hopkinton man in Milford