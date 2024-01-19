Milford Regional Medical Center may refuse patients over 'disrespectful' words or actions

MILFORD ― Milford Regional Medical Center has instituted a code of conduct for patients and visitors warning that "words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing are not welcome and will not be tolerated," and could lead to denial of care.

Ever since the hospital posted a video that showed its chief medical officer, Dr. Peter Smulowitz, explaining the policy, the news has received national attention.

Some reaction has been skeptical, as one Facebook comment said, “Uh oh, incoming.” Another said, “Wow...good luck.”

Milford Regional did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The code is intended to “establish an expectation of respectful behavior from patients and visitors in order to provide for a secure, caring and inclusive atmosphere throughout the Milford Regional system,” according to the hospital’s website.

The concern about attacks on hospital staff in Massachusetts and throughout the United States was the driving force behind the policy and that fact is clearly posted on the medical center's website: "This measure is in response to the growing number of acts of violence and aggressive behavior toward healthcare workers across the state and throughout the nation."

Words or actions that are considered disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing will not be tolerated the video says. Examples include:

● Offensive comments about others’ race, ethnicity, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation or other personal traits

● Refusal to see a clinician or other staff member based on these personal traits

● Aggressive or intimidating behavior, physical or verbal threats and assaults

● Sexual or vulgar words or actions

● Disrupting another patient’s care or experience

Body language and tone of voice are part of the code, and Smulowitz said in the video that violators will have a chance to explain their actions before any decisions are made about future access to the hospital.

“If we believe you have violated our code with unwelcome words or actions, you will be given a chance to explain your point of view,” said Smulowitz. “We will always carefully consider your response before we make any decision about future care at Milford Regional."

A similar code of conduct applies to staff and providers, according to Smulowitz.

His concluding remarks in the video highlighted the need to create a safe place to work: “We look forward to serving our community, and trust that this code of conduct clarifies expectations and reinforces our commitment to a safe, caring and inclusive environment for all."

