Milford school bus driver arrested for alleged possession of child porn
Authorities arrested a Milford school bus driver on Wednesday accused of having a collection of child porn at his home.
27-year-old Robert Nolan is charged with possession of child pornography and disseminating photographs of sexual or intimate parts of a child.
Milford Police Detectives along with the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say they arrested Nolan at his house around 4:30 p.m. without incident.
A Milford Public Schools spokesperson confirms Nolan was a school bus driver for the district. Details of his employment were not immediately available.
He was held on $10,040 bail and will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Thursday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
