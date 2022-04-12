Milford store owner charged with selling flavored vapes to teens

MILFORD — The owner of a South Main Street gas station will be summoned to court after the store repeatedly sold flavored nicotine vaporizers to teenagers, authorities said.

Police served a search warrant at the Sunoco, 146 South Main St., last week after a two-week investigation that included several controlled purchases by teens working with police, Deputy Police Chief John Sanchioni said.

"They did two things here — they were selling to people who were under 21, which is illegal, and they were selling flavored vapes, which is also illegal," Sanchioni said.

Police in Milford say they seized cash and flavored nicotine vaporizers that they say were illegally being sold to teens at a Sunoco gas station store.

The state banned the sale of flavored tobacco products and vaporizers, more commonly referred to as vapes, in 2019.

Police began an investigation on March 25 after a parent discovered their teenage son was using a flavored vape. He admitted he bought it at the Sunoco station.

"We began to look into it and it looks like he was selling this to teens from throughout Milford and surrounding communities," said Sanchioni. "It looks like they were making pretty good money on it."

Detectives, using people younger than 21, purchased the flavored vapes on three different occasions, the third being on Tuesday, when they obtained a search warrant.

Sanchioni said police seized 61 boxes of flavored vapes and more than $1,000. The Board of Health suspended the store's license to sell any tobacco products.

A person who answered the phone at the Sunoco hung up on a Daily News reporter.

It is not known where the store bought the flavored vapes, which is currently under investigation, Sanchioni said.

Police did not identify the person who is charged, as he or she has not been arrested and will be summoned to appear in Milford District Court at a later date.

Police charged the owner with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and delivering nicotine vaporizers to a minor.

Sanchioni said many people don't realize that vapes are addictive.

"They think it's a safer alternative from cigarettes but the nicotine gets them addicted," he said.

