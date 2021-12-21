Milford woman faces charges in last Saturday's crash, fire in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH — A Milford woman who authorities say crashed her car into a Framingham Road home early last Saturday morning will face criminal charges.

Police said they have charged the woman with driving to endanger and driving without a license. They have also cited her for a marked-lanes violation.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Police in Southborough say a Milford woman is being summoned to court to answer charges related to an incident last Saturday in which a vehicle crashed into a house, igniting a fire.

Police did not identify the woman because she is being summoned, and was not arrested.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, both the Police and Fire departments responded to 89 Framingham Road for a report of a car crashing into the house. The crash ignited a fire, which heavily damaged the home.

The residents escaped the home without injury, but the home was not habitable.

The driver and her passenger were taken to local hospitals to be treated for serious injuries, police said. Their conditions were not known.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the residents of the home — the Cocomazzi family. So far more than $14,500 of the $15,000 being sought has been raised. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/5c9186c8.

It is not known when the driver will appear in Westborough District Court.

