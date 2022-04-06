Milgen Road fatal shooting leaves Columbus man dead, Muscogee deputy coroner says

A fatal shooting before sunrise Wednesday at a north Columbus strip mall has left a 43-year-old man dead.

Rickett Carter of Columbus was pronounced dead in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown hospital at 3:24 a.m. by the attending physician, Muscogee County deputy coroner Elizabeth Allison told the Ledger-Enquirer.

An ambulance transported Carter from 5751 Milgen Road, Allison said. That address contains Soho Bar & Grill, a Pizza Hut and Live Oak Tailoring & Alterations.

Carter’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab, Allison said. The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting, she said.

The L-E didn’t reach a CPD official for more information about the case before publication.