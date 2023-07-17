Militant from Russian armed formation known as "Crimean Self-defence" is detained in Odesa

A traitor who had long been hiding from justice for crimes against Ukraine has been arrested in Odesa.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); National Police of Ukraine; Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Details: Investigators established that the man had actively participated in the seizure of administrative buildings in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in 2014. As a member of the illegal armed formations Narodnoe Opolcheniye ("People's Militia"), Sudakskaya Rota ("Sudak Company") and "Crimean Self-Defence", he was stationed at checkpoints and illegally searched civilians and their cars.

This would result in people being detained and taken to an unknown destination.

In 2014, the perpetrator received a medal "for the defence of Crimea" for helping the Russian invaders.

Photo: Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Even before the start of the full-scale invasion, the militant - disguised as an internally displaced person from Ukraine's south - moved to Vinnytsia, where his relatives lived.

According to the information available, the reason for his "relocation" was a conflict with the group's leaders, the SSU notes.

The man later moved to Odesa, where he "lay low" and thus tried to evade justice for his crimes. In the course of counter-subversive measures, SSU officers located him and detained him at his place of temporary residence.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A search revealed physical evidence of his criminal activity.

Based on the evidence collected, the detainee was charged with treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, and participation in an illegal armed formation.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

The court granted the request of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and the suspect was arrested without bail.

