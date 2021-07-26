‘Militaristic’ jail culture to blame for mentally ill man’s death, SC solicitor says

Sarah Ellis, Caitlin Byrd
·4 min read

Even though two deputies will not be criminally charged in the death of a man with mental illness in the Charleston County jail, their actions were “negligent” and the officers’ training was to blame, according to a South Carolina prosecutor who explained Monday why there will be no charges.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said the Charleston County jail has had a “militaristic” culture that emphasized intimidation over deescalation for more than a decade. That laid the groundwork, she said, for the circumstances that resulted in the death of Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old Black man with a history of mental illness, on Jan. 5.

“To this day, (the officers) don’t know what they did wrong, because they were acting from their training,” Wilson said Monday in a news conference, where she explained that Sutherland’s death was unnecessary and unjustifiable, but the two Charleston County deputies involved could not be held criminally responsible. “They knew that what they were doing had been taught to them by their administration and had been sanctioned.”

Sutherland died after two officers at the Al Cannon Detention Center — detention deputy Brian Houle and detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett — forcibly removed him from his cell to attend a bond hearing. Sutherland was facing a misdemeanor charge in connection with a fight at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, the mental health facility where he was voluntarily seeking help for diagnoses that included schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

In explaining how she pursued the possibility of criminal charges against Houle and Fickett, Wilson called on an expert in police use of force in detention settings, Gary Raney.

Raney slammed the Charleston County jail for its “dismaying, concerning” tactics that resulted in Sutherland’s death.

“Nothing (Houle and Fickett) did violated policy or training practices,” Raney said. “This was taught over and over again, ‘This is the way you do it.’”

Raney described an “elite” tactical team of jail officers who carried “tactical shotguns ... at all times in the jail,” a practice he said was unlike any other jail he was aware of.

“A shotgun ... sets the stage for the mentality,” Raney said. “When you create elitist mentalities that become gladiators rather than guardians, you create that culture where you result to force.”

Wilson, too, expressed anger toward the jail’s policies, which she said led Houle and Fickett to use the force they did against Sutherland. The deputies twice used pepper spray in Sutherland’s cell and fired their Tasers at least 10 times, collectively, as they tried to remove the man from his cell and take him to bond court. Sutherland wailed in pain as he lay face down on the floor, at one point screaming for 34 seconds straight.

Sutherland’s death highlights a pressing need not only for changes at the jail and improvements in officers’ training, Wilson said, but also a need for a statewide statute on police use of force.

“With the tools that we have, we are limited in our options” for prosecution, Wilson said. “Frankly, we’ve gotten lucky that we haven’t had more of this. I hate it that this happened to Jamal Sutherland. He didn’t deserve it. He didn’t ask for this. It’s not his fault. But if the detention center doesn’t change its training, it will happen again. There’s no question about it.”

In the months since Sutherland’s death, new Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano — whose first day on the job was the day Sutherland died — has ushered in numerous changes at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The changes include:

Ending the policy that inmates must attend bond hearings in person.

Implementing a “duty to intervene” policy, which compels officers to step in when they see another officer using physical force inappropriately.

Better utilizing the assistance of mental health experts.

And emphasizing deescalation training for officers.

“The Sutherland case gave us an opportunity, I think, to be better, and to be better at what we do when dealing with people with mental health (issues),” Graziano told The State in June. “But it’s also an opportunity to be better for our employees (and) to get them the training that they need.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Damon Opens Up About Co-Writing 'The Last Duel' With Ben Affleck | THR News

    Their upcoming film, directed by Ridley Scott, is just the second time the actors have teamed to write a script since their work on the 1997 movie 'Good Will Hunting.'

  • Karadima, priest defrocked for sexual abuses, dies in Chile

    Fernando Karadima, a Chilean priest who was at the center of a sexual abuse scandal that has recently shaken the Catholic Church in Chile and who was eventually defrocked by the pope, has died. Karadima died on Sunday of bronchopneumonia and kidney failure in the nursing home where he was living, according to his death certificate. After being defrocked in 2018, Karadima was sanctioned to a lifetime of penance and prayer for having sexually abused minors in a parish in Chile’s capital.

  • 10 reasons why you should stay at a family resort, even if you don't have kids

    There are all kinds of lodging options out there. When it comes time to make a decision on the one that's right for your vacation, how do you choose? Selecting one that offers family-friendly options may be just the ticket you're looking for, even if you don't have kids.

  • Bosnian Serb politicians decry outlawing of genocide denial

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb political representatives have pledged to block decision-making in the country’s institutions in protest over a recent move by the top international envoy in Bosnia to outlaw genocide denial. “We will not live in a country where someone can impose a law by simply publishing it on his website,” Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s joint presidency, said Monday. Dodik spoke after a meeting of leaders of all Bosnian Serb political parties to discuss the imposition on Friday by U.N. High Representative to Bosnia Valentin Inzko of changes to the country’s criminal code.

  • amily: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse

    The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, more than a month after the middle-of-the-night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives. Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old with a love of travel, was the last victim identified, ending what her relatives described as a torturous four-week wait.

  • I tried working out like Rachael Ray and Martha Stewart, and preferred the 79-year-old's routine

    I tried the fitness routines of the "Martha Knows Best" star and "Comfort Foods" author for a week each. Here's which had the better exercise plan.

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

  • Suspicions raised after woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend

    The relationship between high school sweethearts turns toxic, culminating in a fatal shooting with allegations of abuse that would leave their families shattered and their small town of Griffin, Georgia, divided over the evidence in the case.

  • 5 dead, including a sheriff's deputy, in the wake of California standoff

    Phillip Campas, 35, was a five-year veteran of the force and had served as a Marine in Afghanistan.

  • A Key Trump Witness Is Being Muzzled Over Her Custody Battle

    Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAs the New York criminal investigation into the Trump Organization deepens, a parallel battle is quietly playing out in the city’s family court, where lawyers are trying to muzzle one of the government’s key witnesses—and cast doubt over her mental health.Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg—and former daughter-in-law of one of Trump’s closest business confidants, Allen Weisselberg—has told investigators that ex

  • ‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide

    Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • After a man dressed as Spiderman kicked a store worker in the throat, unions call on the UK government to beef up laws protecting retail staff

    Videos show a man dressed in a Spiderman suit kicking a store worker in the throat. It's the latest attack on retail staff during the pandemic.

  • Body believed to be of missing Univ. of Virginia lecturer found in Shenandoah National Park

    Julia Christine Devlin, 55, an economics lecturer at the University of Virginia, has been missing since July 14, the Shenandoah National Park said.

  • Court orders US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop 'with his face'

    A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered a man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 to unlock his laptop "with his face" after prosecutors argued that the laptop likely contains video footage that would incriminate him in the attempted insurrection. Guy Reffitt was arrested in late January, three weeks after he participated in the riot, and has been in jail since. Prosecutors said forensic evidence suggested that the laptop contained gigabytes of footage from Reffitt's helmet-worn camera that he allegedly used to record some of the riot.

  • Pregnant woman, man fatally shot at Texas soccer tournament

    The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home 10 miles away from the soccer field.

  • Grisly viral videos put spotlight on New York's crime wave

    A firefighter walking his dog swarmed by scores of thugs. A 68-year-old man pummeled mercilessly on the sidewalk in broad daylight. A disabled woman beaten and robbed of her walker by heartless creeps.

  • American Airlines passenger who refused to wear a mask screamed for 10 minutes during her arrest, report says

    A New Orleans-Dallas flight was delayed for up to an hour at Louis Armstrong International Airport while a maskless woman was arrested, reports say.

  • Dog owner charged after 4 injured in dog attack in North Raleigh, police say

    The 10-year-old boy’s father was injured in the attack as well after trying to intervene.

  • A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry

    VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.