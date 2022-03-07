"Military censorship": Police in Russia detain over 4,300 more anti-war protesters

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Police detained over 4,300 demonstrators at protests across Russia on Sunday against the country's Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, per OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights monitoring group.

The big picture: Russian authorities have arrested of thousands of protesters since Russia's military launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine Feb. 24, but they have so far failed to stop the anti-war movement in the country.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: "The screws are being fully tightened — essentially we are witnessing military censorship," said OVID-Infor spokesperson Maria Kuznetsova to Reuters.

  • "We are seeing rather big protests today, even in Siberian cities where we only rarely saw such numbers of arrests," Kuznetsova added.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Kristen Stewart asks Spirit Awards crowd to stand with Ukraine: 'They are risking their lives'

    Spirit Awards hosts Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman had a NSFW message for Vladimir Putin as Kristen Stewart pledged support for Ukrainian people.

  • Zelensky says Ukraine will get more Starlink satellites after talk with Elon Musk

    Ukraine will receive another batch of SpaceX's Starlink satellite systems next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a tweet early Sunday morning local time after speaking with Elon Musk.Why it matters: An initial set of Starlink satellites was activated above Ukraine, with additional terminals delivered, after Ukrainian officials requested Musk's help in bringing internet access to parts of the country in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • 'A Big Honor:' Retired First Sgt. Lindsay Mihalko of Windber awarded Legion of Merit medal

    Mihalko served 41 years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, the last 13 of which were on active duty.

  • Kamala Harris visits Selma, Ala., to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary

    Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights, even as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered

  • More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia

    STORY: Police detained more than 4,300 people across Russia on Sunday at protests against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.That's according to an independent protest monitoring group, which said it had documented the detention of at least 4,366 people in 56 different cities across the country.Video obtained by Reuters showed dozens of protesters in Yekaterinburg being detained on Sunday, and one protester there was shown being beaten with a baton and kicked on the ground by police in riot gear.The video showed numerous protesters, some elderly, being escorted onto buses by security forces.Russia's interior ministry said earlier that police had detained around 3,500 people, including 1,700 in Moscow, 750 in St. Petersburg and 1,061 in other cities.The interior ministry said 5,200 people had taken part in the protests. Some Russian state-controlled media carried short reports about Sunday's protests but they did not feature high in news bulletins. The last Russian protests with a similar number of arrests were in January 2021, when thousands demanded the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was arrested upon returning from Germany where he had been recovering from being poisoned with a nerve agent.Navalny had called for anti-war protests on Sunday across Russia and the rest of the world. Protesters gathered at Parliament Square in London on Sunday, and outside the White House in Washington D.C., as well as in Mexico City, New Delhi, Istanbul, Budapest, Belgrade and Brussels.And residents of some Ukrainian towns and cities occupied by Russian forces also took to the streets in protest.

  • Ukraine conflict: Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

    Consumers are feeling the impact of higher energy costs as fuel prices and household bills jump.

  • EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees?

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries — "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” the head of the U.N. refugee agency tweeted on Sunday. Nearly all the refugees have gone to other countries in Europe, where they have generally encountered a warm welcome. The U.S. has provided $54 million in food and other assistance to people inside Ukraine and has pledged to send more, according to Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development. That aid is critical because conditions in Ukraine are horrific and growing worse.

  • What we know about Panama City fires after third blaze erupts on Star Avenue

    Two wildfires were in the areas of Adkins Avenue and Bertha Swamp Road when Bay County Emergency Services reported a new fire on Star Avenue.

  • A Trump-appointed former senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense says Russian forces have been 'too gentle' on Ukraine and called Zelensky a 'puppet'

    "I don't see anything heroic about the man," retired Col. Douglas Macgregor said about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

  • Marco Rubio Not Sorry For Posting Zelenskeyy Photo Amid Security Concerns

    The GOP senator said he posted the photo of the Ukrainian president before being told not to. He has not taken it down, however, and instead defended his actions.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • Conservative Icon Torches Trump As ‘Stray Orange Hair To Be Flicked Off Nation’s Sleeve'

    George Will highlighted the former president's waning power in a blistering new column for The Washington Post.

  • Retired major general: A strategic analysis of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Columnist Perry Smith writes about historical events that offer some insight into the Russia-Ukraine invasion, and then offers up some predictions.

  • Former AG Barr says he wouldn't have prosecuted Trump for Jan. 6 or taking classified documents

    Former Attorney General William Barr said he believes former President Donald Trump is morally responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ is full of sex, drugs, violence — but one naughty word crossed the line?

    All the brawls, booze and toxic masculinity are fine, just so long as nobody says the F-word. | Opinion

  • Kendall Stanley: A leader and a loser

    Is there no one out there who is willing to file charges of treason against these idiots?

  • Putin warns Ukraine might lose statehood

    Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting on Saturday warned that Ukraine might lose its statehood "if they continue doing what they are doing," The New York Times reported."The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood," Putin said in Moscow, according to the newspaper. "If that happens, they will have to be blamed for that."During his meeting he also...

  • Russian Tycoon Mordashov Transfers $1.4 Billion TUI Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov shuffled his $1.4 billion holding in TUI AG, part of a series of transactions in the past week after he was slapped with European Union sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Puti

  • Arthur Cyr: Putin’s costly miscalculation and desperate misadventure

    Communism once seemed on the offensive. Russia today is structurally defensive. The world has changed.

  • Cops Are Blocking Superyachts of Sanctioned Russian Billionaires

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Finance Police detained superyachts of sanctioned Russian billionaires, as authorities around the world ratchet up the pressure on the country’s elite following the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: House Explores Russian Oil Ban; Crude Nears $140Putin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Eur