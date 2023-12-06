Military command congratulates Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day

The military command has congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noting the courage and indomitability of the army, which has been resisting a powerful aggressor for 10 years.

Source: Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and military commanders on social media

Quote from Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi: "Dear brothers and sisters in arms! Today, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I thank everyone who performs their hard work.

I bow my head to your feat! To every soldier, sergeant and officer. Especially to those who today, in the midst of fighting and under fire, in cold frozen trenches and ruins, are firmly holding the defence and destroying the insidious enemy.

It is you, regardless of your titles and positions, who stand for the future of our children. This is what we are fighting for, and we have no right to lose.

I am proud of everyone who is currently in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine is not giving up – thanks to you. And thanks to you, I am convinced over and over again that no matter how hard it is, we will definitely not be ashamed!"

Quote from Ukraine's Defence Minister Umierov: "Each of our trenches, each of our observation posts, each of our forest plantations stands on your shoulders. Your battle cry 'This is our plantation!' is already being shouted by children playing outside.

It is an honour for me to be with you side by side on these crucial days for Ukraine! The team of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is working around the clock to achieve our victory."

Quote from Serhii Deineko, Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service: "Border guards are with you side by side – in battles on the front line and in other important areas where the security of our country is being strengthened. Together, we are fighting for Victory, obliterating the enemy who came to our land with war. Together, we are battle-hardened and form the Defence Forces of our country.

Supporting each other remains the key to our strength.

...The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their difficult path of development in battles, writing the modern history of the Ukrainian army. May the combat experience gained by Ukrainian soldiers continue to liberate Ukrainian territory and settlements from invaders and bring peace closer."

Quote from Serhii Lupanchuk, Commander of the Special Operations Forces: "For the tenth year in a row, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been showing the world that they are a powerful force destroying vile evil on their land.

Every step we take on the battlefield is a fight for the life of the nation and the country. No matter how difficult it is for us, we are going to persevere until we reach the most important goal – the victory of Ukraine!"

Quote from Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Your sacrifice cannot be overestimated, and only with the passage of time will historians be able to come closer to understanding the heroism that you all show, which has become our everyday life. You will be remembered. All of you. Both living and fallen. And first and foremost, thanks to you, Ukraine will have a chance to preserve its national identity!"

