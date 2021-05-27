Military couple gunned down on front lawn of Virginia home

Keydra Manns
·3 min read

One suspect is in custody but another is still at large after Edward McDaniel, Jr. and Brenda McDaniel were killed

A Virginia couple were gunned down in their own front yard.

Officers are seeking answers in regards to a double homicide. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, of Springfield, Virginia were fatally shot in the front of their home on Wednesday. Both were military medical professionals, per People.

According to Maj. Ed O’Carroll, bureau chief of Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics for Fairfax County police, responded to a 911 call that was made around 9:20 a.m.

Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel
Edward McDaniel Jr., and Brenda McDaniel (Photo: Facebook)

Police Chief Kevin Davis said officers responded to the “brutal double murder” at the 8000 block of Flint Street in the Newington Forest neighborhood, and that the couple were “gunned down in their front yard.”

Davis said they were shot at “point-blank” range.

A neighbor said they heard about five shots during the incident.

“It’s very odd,” said a neighbor Juliana Buendia. “This is a safe neighborhood. The biggest commotion we’ve had was getting our driveways replaced.”

The couple’s son and another person were in the home but were unharmed.

“They did nothing wrong,” said O’Carroll.

Edward’s mother, Felice McDaniel, told The Washington Post her son was a doctor at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. She described Brenda as a retired military nurse.

She added that the couple shared a 19-year-old son and that Brenda had an older son from a previous relationship.

“He was one of the kindest and most generous human beings alive,” Felice said of her son.

According to Inside NoVA, one suspect has been apprehended and another suspect, Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20 is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

“WANTED FOR MURDER: Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, is wanted in connection to yesterday’s Flint St. double murder, he is considered armed and dangerous, call 911 with information on whereabouts. Picture is from 2019. #FCPD,” tweeted out Fairfax County Police.

O’Carroll said the murders may be connected to an attempted robbery at the home on Monday. Officers responded to a call the day of the incident but are still investigating and the motive is unclear.

“I think there’s a direct correlation between who was there Monday and who was there today,” said O’Carroll.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Davis said the killer is “known to a relative of our two victims.”

Police are calling for help from the community.

“Chief Davis and @edocarroll updated the community tonight on this mornings tragic double homicide in Springfield. BOLO light colored 2018 Nissan Altima MD:1EF1479. If seen call 911.,” tweeted the department.

This is Fairfax County’s ninth and 10th homicide this year.

The The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10K to any information leading to an arrest.

