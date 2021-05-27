Military couple shot to death outside their home

Wilson Wong
·1 min read

Police are searching for a Nissan and its driver after a military couple were shot and killed outside their home in Virginia, authorities said Wednesday.

Edward McDaniel, 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, were fatally shot in the 8000 block of Flint Street in Springfield, an area just southwest of Washington, D.C., according to Fairfax County Police. Both were military veterans. The husband was an active-duty colonel in the U.S. Army, NBC Washington reported.

"They were tragically and horribly murdered in their neighborhood," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin David said during a news conference on Wednesday.

The motive was unclear, but authorities said they believe the tragedy was related to a burglary at their home on Monday. A preliminary investigation suggests the person who broke into the residence earlier this week is the suspect in the shooting, according to police. Officials have not specified what evidence led them to draw that conclusion.

However, Davis said police also believe the shooter was known to a relative of the military couple.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 9:20 a.m. ET at the residence, according to police. Authorities found the bodies of the two victims in their front yard, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

At least two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

Investigators are searching for a light-colored 2018 Nissan Altima with Maryland license plate number 1EF1479. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

The deaths of the McDaniel couple marked the ninth and tenth homicides in Fairfax County this year.

Recommended Stories

  • White woman who called police on Black birdwatcher in Central Park sues former employer over her firing

    Amy Cooper was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton a day after the exchange with Christian Cooper in Central Park went viral.

  • Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

    Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

  • Kate Middleton paid tribute to Scotland in a $1,200 tartan coat while watching a drive-in movie in Prince Philip's Land Rover

    Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a screening of Disney's "Cruella" for healthcare workers at the Queen's palace in Edinburgh.

  • 'Mare of Easttown' is actually a show about the failings of the US healthcare system, the police, and the church

    "Mare of Easttown" stars Kate Winslet and Evan Peters as detectives who are investigating the brutal murder of a young woman.

  • German scientists identify possible cause of vaccine blood clots

    Scientists in Germany believe they have discovered why the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines cause potentially fatal blood clots in rare cases, and claim the issue can be fixed with a minor adjustment. The authors of a new study claim their findings show that it is not the key component of the vaccines that cause the clotting, but a separate vector virus that is used to deliver them to the body. Both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs use a modified adenovirus, similar to the common cold virus, to deliver the spike protein of SarsCov2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The scientists claim the delivery mechanism means the spike protein is sent into the cell nucleus rather than the cellular fluid, where the virus usually generates proteins. In rare cases, they argue, parts of the spike protein can splice inside the nucleus, creating mutant versions which do not bind to the cell membrane where immunisation takes place, but are secreted into the body, where they can cause blood clots. Dangerous clots in the brain have been recorded in 309 cases out of 33m people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, and there have been 56 deaths. “The adenovirus life cycle includes... the entry of the adenoviral DNA into the nucleus, and subsequently gene transcription by the host transcription machinery,” the scientists claimed in a preprint of the study released this week. “And exactly here lies the problem: the viral piece of DNA… is not optimised to be transcribed inside the nucleus.”

  • Lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' released a video claiming to show him stop someone from stealing a muffin during the Capitol riot

    The attorney for Jacob Chansley, who was arrested in connection to the Capitol riot, released the video as part of a motion for pretrial release.

  • US resident sought by China for comments freed in Dubai

    A permanent resident of the United States wanted by China was freed by Dubai on Thursday, taking off on a flight to Turkey after spending weeks in detention. Beijing had sought Wang Jingyu over his online comments about a deadly confrontation between Chinese and Indian forces last year. Activists and his supporters say plainclothes police officers arrested the 19-year-old student as he came off an Emirates flight in April at Dubai International Airport, trying to connect onto New York.

  • Democrats are falling for Republicans' fake negotiations again

    The GOP will never support a significant infrastructure package

  • Despite EU treaty snub, Brussels is banking on forcing Switzerland back to the table

    The plucky Swiss, after more than seven years of talks with the EU, said 'hard cheese' to Brussels yesterday. In scenes to cheer Brexiteers left bruised by the Brexit negotiations, Switzerland walked away from the negotiation table they had been sitting at, on and off, since 2013. Ultimately, the EU’s demands over freedom of movement, access to the Swiss labour market and insistence on dynamic alignment with EU regulations and the famous level playing field proved too much. Bern told the EU ‘no deal’ and rejected the European Commission’s demand for a single overarching treaty to govern its economic ties to the bloc. EU officials accused Switzerland of “cherry-picking” in its demands for talks over Single Market access. Now, what is the Swiss for déjà vu? So is the land of cuckoo clocks and chocolate ready to go no deal, WTO terms with its largest trading partner and one that basically surrounds it entirely? Not a bit of it. This is not a Swixit; not least because Switzerland is not an EU member state, nor in the European Economic Area, nor in the Customs Union. It is a member of the Single Market. The Swiss may chafe against free movement and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, but it is not leaving the Single Market to be rid of them, as Britain did. EU-Swiss economic relations are governed by 120 different agreements, including a 50-year-old trade deal. The commission says that combining all these under the framework of a single treaty would simplify and modernise the relationship. It would also, as the UK could find out in the near future, cost Switzerland valuable leverage in any dispute with Brussels. Those 120 agreements will stay in place but, EU officials warn, will only preserve existing Single Market access. There will be no new agreements negotiating access, which as EU rules change and evolve could begin to increase pressure on Switzerland. The Swiss stand is a refreshing alternative to the EU orthodoxy that size matters and resistance is futile. But, as in Brexit, Brussels is prepared to be patient and play the waiting game. Steeled by Brexit, the commission is prepared to play hardball. It is confident that the heft of 450 million consumers in the Single Market will tell on the Alpine nation in the end. Yesterday a new EU regulation on medical devices came into force. At the moment the negotiations collapsed, Swiss certificates for the sector were no longer recognised by the EU. That means Swiss medical equipment placed on the market would be treated as if it comes from any other non-EU country, rather than one with such deep ties to the bloc. EU officials warn it is only a matter of time before Swiss access in other sectors, such as agriculture or even the electricity market, are affected by similar rule changes and that, they calculate, will put pressure on Bern to come back to the table. The Swiss clock is ticking. This article is an extract from The Telegraph’s Beyond Brexit Bulletin newsletter. Sign up here to get exclusive insight from the UK’s leading commentators James Crisp, Christopher Hope, Dia Chakravarty and more – delivered direct to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday.

  • Nigeria: Many missing feared dead after boat sinks in Kebbi state

    About 180 people were on the vessel and at least 20 have reportedly been rescued.

  • Halle Berry says she swears by collagen to keep her skin and hair youthful and healthy

    When asked what her favorite supplement is, the 54-year-old told Insider: "Collagen, collagen, and more collagen!"

  • Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’

    NBCSeth Meyers on Wednesday reacted to the recent news that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has convened a grand jury to consider issuing indictments in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.Meyers began by drawing a throughline from this case to all the other figures in Trump’s orbit who ended up in trouble with the law.“It’s just basic logic that if you’re surrounded at all times by that many criminals, there’s a solid chance you’re also a criminal,” Meyers said. He then likened Trump’s situation to that of the frontman of a band denying that he’s actually in a band.Still, Meyers said he wouldn’t be surprised if the ex-president emerges relatively unscathed.“Trump always manages to wriggle out of a jam,” the late-night host said. “He’s like the David Blaine of crime. If he ever goes to trial, he’ll just regurgitate a frog that has ‘Not Guilty’ written on its back. If the feds ever come for him, he’ll hide out in a glass box over the [River] Thames.”But if Trump himself may end up OK, that might not be the case for his family.Meyers said he would “totally believe” it if this investigation caused Trump to throw those close to him under the bus. “You think he named his eldest son after himself for sentimental reasons?” Meyers asked. “He did it so there would be a second Donald Trump to pin the blame on.”Commentators have also been discussing the likelihood that Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will flip on Trump.“I’m guessing when you work for Trump, you start thinking about flipping as soon as you get the gig,” Meyers said. “It’s like when you’re in the middle of a job interview at Little Caesars and you’re already fantasizing about how you’re going to quit.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NY prosecutors have told at least one Trump Org. witness to prepare for grand jury testimony

    The grand jury is set to meet three days a week, for between three to six months.

  • Dallas Cowboys hire familiar foe, former New York Giants coach as a consultant

    Ben McAdoo, who also coached quarterbacks in Green Bay, is the fourth Cowboys assistant with head coaching experience.

  • Jack Black says he's 'heartbroken' by news of 'School of Rock' costar Kevin Clark's death

    Kevin Clark died on Wednesday at the age of 32 after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Chicago.

  • Arizona GOP legislators votes to strip powers from the Democratic secretary of state after she slammed the state's GOP-led 2020 election audit

    Hobbs responded to the proposal, which still has to pass the full legislature, calling it an attack on Arizona voters.

  • CDC approves first revenue cruise from Florida, but governor may stand in the way

    Federal health officials have approved the first passenger cruise from the U.S. from Fort Lauderdale in June — but Florida’s governor insists he will block company plans to require passengers be vaccinated.

  • Accepting award, Romney faults extremes of political divide

    U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney faulted those on both extremes of the nation’s political divide Wednesday as he accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Romney was presented with the award in recognition of his decision to become the only Republican to split with his party and vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. “Many of us have been disappointed of late by the actions of some people who’ve chosen the easy way, playing to the crowd, itching the ears of the resentful with conspiracies and accusations,” the Utah Republican said Wednesday.

  • Philippines' Duterte to let God decide his political future

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will "leave it to God" whether or not he will run for vice president in next year's elections, his spokesman said on Thursday, responding to speculation that he might try to stay in power longer. Duterte cannot seek re-election in 2022 under a constitution that limits presidents to a single six-year term, but he can hold another elected post, including that of vice president. It is not uncommon in the Philippines for former presidents to run for lower office.

  • Bill Gates' money manager reportedly told a Black employee she lived 'in the ghetto' and made sexual comments about female colleagues

    Ex-employees at the Gateses' money-management firm accused Michael Larson of judging female employees on attractiveness, The New York Times reports.