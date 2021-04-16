The military detachments with links to Prince Philip taking part in the Duke's funeral

The Duke Of Edinburgh paid a visit to First Battalion Grenadier Guards, Aldershot in 2014 - Getty Images

Military personnel will line the route of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession.

More than 730 members of the Armed Forces will take part at Windsor Castle, including 42 from the Royal Navy, with which Prince Philip served between 1939 and 1951; 96 from the Royal Marines; 507 from the Army and 89 from the Royal Air Force.

Prince Philip's funeral procession: Military potions

1. Bearer Party formed from The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards

Will move the coffin from the Private Chapel, Windsor Castle, to the Inner Hall. The Ministry of Defence said it was unable to name the other members of the Bearer Parties “as they are handling the coffin and therefore would prefer privacy during this time”.

oung Grenadier Guardsmen in side the Tower of London - Heathcliff O'Malley

Importance to the Duke: The combination of the duties of The Queen’s Company to the sovereign, its relationship with the Royal Family, and the many years enjoyed under The Duke of Edinburgh’s colonelcy means that the company is particularly privileged to provide the Bearer Party and Escort Party for the funeral.

2. Units of the Household Cavalry

The Life Guards and the Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons (better known as The Blues & Royals) will line the West and South Sides of the Quadrangle.

Members of the Blues and Royals, a Unit of the Household Cavalry - AFP

Importance to the Duke: The Duke of Edinburgh’s grandson, The Duke of Sussex joined The Blues & Royals in April 2006 and served in the Household Cavalry Regiment, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain.

3. Units of the Household Cavalry

The Foot Guards (1st Battalion The Coldstream Guards and 1st Battalion The Welsh Guards). Lining the North and East sides of the Quadrangle.

Members of the 1st Battalion and No. 7 Company the Coldstream Guards - Getty Images

Importance to the Duke: Prince Philip was Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, the 1st Regiment of the Foot Guards, from 1975 to 2018. He handed over the title to The Duke of York when he was appointed to the role in March 2018. The Duke of Edinburgh was the Regimental Colonel of the Welsh Guards from 1953-1975.

4. Tri-service band

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, The Band of the Scots Guards and The Combined Bands of the Royal Air Force playing music in the Quadrangle.

Importance to the Duke: The Duke was the Honorary Air Commodore of the Royal Air Force Northolt.

5. The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Sergeant Santosh Gurung 2nd Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles Soldiery - RORY LEWIS

Present in the Quadrangle

Importance to the Duke: One of the four Gurkha regiments which merged to form the Royal Gurkha Rifles in 1994 was 7th Duke of Edinburgh’s Own Gurkha Rifles.

6. The Intelligence Corps

Present in the Quadrangle

Importance to the Duke: Prince Philip was Colonel-in-Chief of the Intelligence Corps in 1977. He later became a patron of the Military Intelligence Museum in 2003. The Corps Adjutant is appointed as the Assistant Equerry to His Royal Highness The Prince Philip.

7. The Queen’s Royal Hussars (The Queen’s Own and Royal Irish)

A picture dated shows Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L) visiting the tank regiment of the Queen's Royal Hussars in Paderborn, Germany, 19 November 2014 - Shutterstock

Present in the Quadrangle

Importance to the Duke: The regiment’s ties with The Duke began in 1953 when he was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the 8th King’s Royal Irish Hussars, one of the regiment’s antecedents. He remained the Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment from 1953 until his death, apart from the years 1993-2002 when he fulfilled the role of Deputy Colonel-in-Chief under The Queen Mother. He also visited the regiment on operations in Iraq.

8. The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery (RHA)

Members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride their horses into the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 15, - AFP

King’s Troop RHA will fire minute guns during the funeral procession from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle – one round every minute during the procession (expected to be eight in total). The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will ride out with 40 horses, 18 of them pulling three 13-pounder field guns. The King’s Troop also fired the Death Gun Salute of 41 rounds at Woolwich Barracks, London on the day after The Duke’s death.

Importance to the Duke: On 10 June every year until The Duke’s death, members of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part in a 41-gun Royal Salute to mark Prince Philip’s birthday in Hyde Park, central London.

Commanding Officer Major Victoria Flood drove The Duke of Edinburgh’s carriage at Royal Ascot while she was a senior member of the Royal Mews. As an exceptional carriage driver himself, The Duke was incredibly complementary of Victoria’s handling of a difficult horse.

9. Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

The band of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers - Roy Childs

Will drive and command the Land Rover hearse

Importance to the Duke: The Duke of Edinburgh was the Colonel-in-Chief of REME, reflecting his lifelong passion for all forms of engineering. The Corps’ Regimental Headquarters is at The Prince Philip Barracks, Lyneham near Chippenham. The Duke visited the barracks to open them formally in March 2016.

10. Royal Navy detachments

Sailors and Royal Marines have joined counterparts from the other services in rehearsals for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. They mustered on Saturday at HMS Collingwood in Fareham and have now moved to the Army Training Centre Pirbright to finalise preparations for the funeral on 17 April. - ROYAL NAVY

HMS Magpie, HMS Collingwood, HMS Sultan, Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, 1710 Naval Air Squadron, Captain Naval Recruiting, Royal Fleet Auxiliary represented in the Quadrangle and lining the route to Horseshoe Cloister

Importance to the Duke: Prince Philip joined the Royal Navy in 1939 and carried out active military service until 1951, reaching the rank of Commander. In January 1953, after almost 14 years of active service, Prince Philip left the Royal Navy and was promoted Honorary Admiral of the Fleet.

He commanded anti-submarine frigate HMS Magpie from September 1950 to July 1951. To celebrate his 90th birthday The Queen appointed Prince Philip Lord High Admiral of the Royal Navy, the highest rank in the organisation anyone other than the sovereign can hold.

11. Royal Air Force

Original description: Hat0096052 The Daily Telegraph ROYAL ROTA The Prince of Wales attends the - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Present in the Quadrangle and lining the route to Horseshoe Cloister

Importance to the Duke: The Duke was the Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Northolt and flew on many flights out of the station. In March 2015 The Duke presented 32 (The Royal) Squadron with a new standard at RAF Northolt.

12. 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland “The Highlanders”

Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland 4 Scots (the Highlanders) - PA

Lining the route from Quadrangle to Horseshoe Cloister

Importance to the Duke: Prince Philip was Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland. The Queen is Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment as a whole. In 2011 His Royal Highness presented new Colours to the 4th Battalion at RAF Kinloss.

13. Royal Marines

Royal Marines prepare for a parade attended by Britain's Prince Philip

Present in the Quadrangle will be detachments from 40 Commando Royal Marines and the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines. Royal Marines will also line the route from the Quadrangle to the Horseshoe Cloister.

Importance to the Duke: Prince Philip held the title of Captain General Royal Marines for 64 years after being appointed by The Queen on the occasion of her coronation.

14. Royal Navy Piping Party

VIPs are piped aboard HMS Diamond during a street-party aboard the ship in Portsmouth's Royal Navy Dockyard, - PA

When the Land Rover carrying the Duke's coffin is stationary at the front of the West Steps, it will pipe the 'Side' as the Bearer Party heads up the West Steps and the 'Carry On' as the doors of the Chapel close."

Importance to the Duke: Prince Philip served in the Royal Navy, seeing active service in the Mediterranean and Pacific theatres.

15. Guard of Honour and Band from The Rifles

The Band and Bugles of the Rifles will play the National Anthem as the Land Rover enters the Horseshoe Cloister."

Importance to the Duke: His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was appointed Colonel-in-Chief, The Rifles in 2006.