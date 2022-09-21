10

Military documents show Ohio GOP House candidate misrepresented military service

Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower. But military documents obtained by the Associated Press through a public records request tell a different story.

Recommended Stories