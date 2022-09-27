Military expert on Ukraine’s chances of stopping Russian nuclear attacks

Самусь назвав випадки, коли Україна може знищувати тактичну ядерну зброю Росії на підльоті до цілі

"If artillery shells are used, which is possible, it is virtually impossible (to destroy them) under our current conditions,” he said.

“If we’re talking about Kalibr and Iskanders (ballistic missiles), which are the main carriers of tactical nuclear weapons, then, of course, it is possible to shoot them down. The only thing is that there may be a danger of a dirty (explosion), when the debris from the destruction of a nuclear warhead will simply be spread over a large area.”

The expert also explained what Ukraine needs to destroy tactical nuclear weapons over Russian territory:

"To do this, we need long-range missile defense systems and long-range radar detection aircraft that will detect these launches 1,000 kilometers away ... from the border," he said.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after announcing mobilization in Russia on Sept. 21, once again threatened Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons, saying that “it was not a bluff.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Russian military doctrine – including the rules of nuclear weapons use – would extend to Ukrainian territories Russia is currently looking to annex via sham referendums, as outlined in the Russian constitution.

The White House said that Washington had warned the Kremlin of "serious consequences" in the event of the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine and, together with its allies, is ready to give a "decisive" response. But the administration also assures that now there are no signs of Russia's preparation to use nuclear weapons.

At the same time, according to the Financial Times, Western countries are devising plans in case the Kremlin dictator begins to implement his nuclear threats against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not consider Putin's threats a bluff.

