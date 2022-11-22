Military experts rate six military battles in movies and television

Some of the top experts across the Army, Navy, and Marines rate military battle scenes in movies and television for realism. Andy Stumpf, who spent over 17 years as a Navy SEAL, rates underwater military maneuvers depicted in films such as "Act of Valor." Combat-helicopter pilot Vernice Armour analyzes helicopter scenes in films such as "Black Hawk Down." Retired Navy Admiral Jamie Foggo, dissects Naval warfare movies, like the torpedo scene from "Greyhound." Dr. Peter Rhee served in the United States military for 24 years as one of its top trauma surgeons. He praises "Hacksaw Ridge" for its accuracy but detested the portrayal of a common gunshot wound misconception shown in the film "Cherry." Former United States armor officer and tank historian Nicholas Moran discusses tank scenes in films such as "Fury." Michael Elliott, a former US Army Parachute Team member analyzes parachute scenes in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" and other films. Andy Stumpf https://www.instagram.com/andystumpf212 Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour https://vernicearmour.com Dr. Peter M. Rhee https://www.simonandschuster.com/book… Nicholas Moran https://youtube.com/c/TheChieftainsHatch Michael Elliott https://www.allveterangroup.org