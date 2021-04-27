Military families can go to SeaWorld, Busch Gardens for free this spring. Here’s how

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

Active duty military members, veterans and their families can enjoy a free visit to SeaWorld or Busch Gardens this spring through the annual Wave of Honor program.

The offer is available at SeaWorld locations in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego, along with Busch Gardens locations in Tampa and Williamsburg, Virginia. Free admission for military families is also granted at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and Discovery Cove in Orlando.

Since the program launched in 2005, 10 million military members and their families have enjoyed the perk.

“Following a challenging year, it’s a true privilege to honor the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for our country,” Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment said in a news release. “We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve and offer their families the chance to make unforgettable memories.”

Military service members can register for tickets at www.WavesOfHonor.com by May 16 and tickets must be redeemed by June 27. The offer is valid for one park only and up to three family members are included in the deal.

Six additional tickets can be purchased at 50% off, according to a news release.

