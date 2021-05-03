Military families are 'going to lose every time' in the hot real-estate market, as sellers shun government-backed loans for veterans

Natasha Dailey
·5 min read
military
PeopleImages/Getty Images PeopleImages/Getty Images

  • Military members and veterans hoping to buy a house with a VA loan are struggling to compete.

  • Misperceptions about the VA loan are putting military buyers at a disadvantage to conventional offers.

  • "We're going to lose every time," said one broker near the Fort Bragg Army base in North Carolina.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Real-estate agent Melissa McHarney was told to make an offer on a house in Durham, North Carolina, for $60,000 over the asking price.

She told her client, who was using a government-backed home loan provided by Veterans' Affairs, that it wasn't a smart idea financially. The client told her to do it anyway.

"We didn't win," McHarney said. In the end, the seller took the conventional offer over the VA offer.

Amid the hot real-estate market, veterans and military families have struggled to find homes as the country faces a shortage of 4 million houses, skyrocketing prices, and a lack of building materials. The shortage has pitted civilians with cash or conventional loans against military personnel seeking to use the VA's home loan - a government benefit provided to veterans that offers zero-down-payment loans and low interest rates.

"We're going to lose every time," said McHarney, who is the broker-owner of Freedom & Family Realty, near Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Fort Bragg is the largest US Army base by population, with tens of thousands of active duty soldiers and their family members, civilian employees, and contractors. Real-estate agent Mark Mayoras, a retired colonel of the US Army, described the base as the "center of the universe" for the branch.

The base is located just outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and about an hour south of the Research Triangle, which includes the cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.

North Carolina's housing market, as in many other states, has boomed during the pandemic, as many people fled big cities in search of a more favorable cost and standard of living. But that trend has put a squeeze on the state's real-estate market, with the number of available houses down more than 40% as of October in parts of the Research Triangle and Charlotte. That's led to higher housing prices and bidding wars.

Close to base in Fayetteville, the housing market usually has about 1,500 homes for sale, but now only has about 300, according to Mayoras, the owner, founder, and broker of Soldiers First Real Estate, which has eight locations across the country, including Fort Bragg.

Read more: It's actually a horrible time to buy a house

Mayoras said his military clients, who usually don't have a lot of cash on hand and are accustomed to not paying closing costs around bases, are at a "disadvantage" to civilians making cash offers or using conventional loans.

The military has "been spoiled their entire time to not have to pay closing costs and not have to have cash," he said. "You can't overcome 15 years of not having cash in six to nine to 12 months just because the market changed."

'One step short' of discriminatory

On top of that, sellers seeking the best deal oftentimes won't even consider military buyers because of misperceptions about the VA loan process, said Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United, a VA lender.

Those misperceptions, like sellers being required to pay closing costs or VA appraisals coming in lower than conventional appraisals, often lead sellers and agents to seek only cash or conventional offers.

But, he said, those are just misperceptions. VA buyers are the safest bet on the market and have the lowest foreclosure rate, according to data from the National Delinquency Survey. Created in 1944, the loans were meant to expand veterans' access to home ownership.

"These are veterans and military families who have served our country; they've earned this benefit," he said. "It feels like the least you can do is let them make an offer and let them compete."

Mayoras said the current real-estate market isn't necessarily discriminatory against military, "but I do think it's one step short of it."

He's seen people make cash offers with no inspection or appraisal, and "there's no military buyer who's going to beat that," he said.

Then, if a cash offer isn't on the table, the seller will usually take the conventional loan offer, he said. That's because sellers often think if the appraisal comes in lower than the selling price, a conventional buyer will be able to make up the difference with cash and assume a military buyer can't.

As for other options besides purchasing a home, military personnel don't have much choice. On-base housing around Fort Bragg is in short supply along with rentals near bases as people are opting to sell their homes instead of continue renting, McHarney said.

"It's literally putting people on the street," she said.

"For every property we put up, we get five to 10 apps within a day and people calling frantically begging for a house to live in," she said. "We've never seen a market like this."

One of her clients is an active-duty military couple changing stations from Japan, and she's struggling to find them a place to live.

"She's eight months pregnant," McHarney said. "Every day I think 'oh my gosh, I have to find that baby a home.'"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Expensive lumber costs have added $36,000 to the average price of a new home, report finds

    Lumber prices are up 340% compared to a year ago, which only adds to the sticker shock facing homebuyers already dealing with an inventory crisis.

  • ICE transfers women out of detention center that became infamous over allegations of forced sterilization

    The privately-run Irwin County Detention Center was the subject of a whistleblower complaint and a congressional investigation last year.

  • Intruder stopped by armed guards from driving through CIA main entrance

    One official said no shots had been fired, and another source said CIA security officers were negotiating with the person, who remained inside a vehicle.

  • New Jersey Home Price Increases Show How the Pandemic Affected Real Estate

    In the last year, the pandemic has prompted some to rethink their living arrangements. For some, that’s meant dramatic shifts from urban to rural life; for others, it’s involved seeking out more space in a suburban setting. Just how much the pandemic has affected the nation’s real estate market is still an ongoing concern — […] The post New Jersey Home Price Increases Show How the Pandemic Affected Real Estate appeared first on InsideHook.

  • U.S. households have increased their exposure to stocks to the highest level on record

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Dion Rabouin/Axios VisualsU.S. households increased their exposure to stocks to 41% of their total financial assets in April, the highest level on record, WSJ reported Sunday, citing JPMorgan and Federal Reserve data that dates back to 1952.Why it matters: It's the latest evidence that investors are getting far more bullish on equities, increasing exposure to risk and reducing hedges.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe data includes 401(k) retirement accounts, which means everyday Americans' savings are following retail and institutional traders' bets that the stock market will continue to fly high. By the numbers: Stock funds have seen net inflows for seven straight weeks, including a net $53.7 billion for the week ending March 17, an all-time high, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.The big picture: Everyone and their mother is buying stocks, with flows underpinned by record borrowing from hedge funds and big banks, as well as a record level of margin debt being held by retail and institutional investors.Equity funds haven't seen net outflows since the week of March 3, with the S&P 500 rising by 10% since then.By mid-April, more money had flowed into stock funds this year than had been seen for the 12-year period of 2008-2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New U.S. aid chief to steer agency away from Trump era isolationism

    The fate of the United States is "inextricably linked with the rest of the world's," new U.S. aid chief Samantha Power said on Monday, in stark contrast to former President Donald Trump's focus on "America First" policies and slashing foreign aid. Addressing staff on her first day as head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Power sought to tie foreign aid to global and domestic policy challenges such as immigration, climate change and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. "With the world battling a different plague, Americans see what you all have long understood: that this country's fate is inextricably linked with the rest of the world's," said Power, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama.

  • NFL Draft Rounds 2-7: RBs, WRs, winners and losers from the draft's final two days

    Scott Pianowski & Andy Behrens recap days two and three of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Brexit barriers in focus as N.Ireland's DUP kicks off leadership contest

    Northern' Ireland's biggest party was set for its first ever leadership election after its Westminster chief Jeffrey Donaldson threw his hat into the ring on Monday, promising to focus on the divisive issue of post-Brexit trade barriers. Donaldson will stand against Edwin Poots to lead the Democratic Unionist Party at a time of heightened instability in the British province and unionist anger over the installation of a customs border in the Irish Sea. Both Donaldson and Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister, stopped short of making detailed campaign promises.

  • 'Like searching for a unicorn': Few moderates in sight as GOP plots Cuomo takedown

    Party leaders have been rallying around Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island — a Trump-loving conservative.

  • McConnell predicts ‘zero’ Republican support for Biden jobs and families plan

    Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats should expect "zero" support from his party for President Joe Biden's new big-ticket infrastructure and social spending proposals.

  • Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

    When selling your home, you'll want to be sure its value is as high as it can be. Be aware of these things that could be harmful to your home's value.

  • Austin experiences growing pains as real estate market soars

    As tech companies expand in the Texas capital, home prices there are up more than 18% in the last year, creating a shortage of affordable housing.

  • Michigan family believes their home was a hate crime target

    A Michigan family believes they were targeted for being Black when three white people attempted to break into their home and commit violent crimes. According to Click On Detroit, on April 26, a woman and her two children, ages nine and 13, were at home. The father was at work in Detroit and immediately left once his wife called during the incident.

  • Palestinian woman killed, two Israelis wounded in West Bank violence

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -A Palestinian woman was killed and two Israelis were seriously wounded in two separate shooting incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said. An Israeli soldier shot a Palestinian woman who tried to carry out a stabbing attack, the military said. Palestinian officials said the woman, aged 60, died of her wounds.

  • U.S. will defend against China -Blinken interview

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged rising tension with China on Sunday.He was asked on 60 Minutes whether the two countries were heading toward military conflict."It's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to, to get to that point, or even to head in that direction... What we've witnessed over the last-- several years is China acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact.”The interview aired the same day Blinken arrived in London for a G7 foreign ministers meeting, where China tops the agenda.Blinked said the U.S. was not trying to control China, but to protect a world order.“Our purpose is not to contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down. It is to uphold this rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we're going to stand up and-- and defend it.”U.S. President Joe Biden has made competition with China his administration’s top foreign policy priority.In his first speech to Congress last week, Biden pledged to maintain a military presence in the Indo-Pacific and last month, Blinken warned it’d be a “serious mistake” for China to continue its aggression toward Taiwan.Beijing claims the self-governed island as its own.Taipei has complained in recent months about repeated Chinese air force missions nearby.The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken's interview.

  • Chiefs use veteran salary benefit on RB Jerick McKinnon to save cap space

    McKinnon's contract will save the Chiefs some salary-cap space.

  • Why African countries back China on human rights

    Countries on the African continent need to consider the financial cost of upsetting a powerful ally.

  • KS lawmaker ranting about suicide needs an intervention, before this ends in tragedy

    This meltdown isn’t funny in any way, and it’s not about politics. Mark Samsel needs help.

  • Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

    As President Joe Biden's administration plans to fight climate change by weaning the nation off fossil fuels, these large-scale renewable energy projects are the source of conflict within a seemingly unlikely group: environmentalists. America's patchwork of environmental and conservation groups — encompassing players such as public lands advocates, animal welfare proponents and hunting organizations — have disparate opinions about new renewable energy infrastructure and its trade-offs.

  • Wildlife species are at risk of extinction in NC. Here’s how we can save them

    From gopher frogs to rare fish, wildlife faces a crisis