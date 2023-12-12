Military flyover at Chiefs game had call sign that paid tribute to Taylor Swift

If you had not already noticed, the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship has seeped into places you may not have ever expected.

Politicians have talked about it, the romance has inspired the creation of a pizza in Des Moines, Iowa, and holiday decorations that popped up across the nation.

On Sunday, the celebrity love story was part of the military flyover before the Chiefs-Bills game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Sort of.

T-38 Talon jets from Randolph Air Force Base in Texas flew overhead, as this video from the Chiefs shows.

Thank you to Randolph Air Force Base for the T-38 flyover last night #AFFlyover pic.twitter.com/GZqalUGqkO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 11, 2023

How’s that linked to Swift and Kelce, besides his reaction to seeing the quartet of planes? A number of people online took note of the call sign for the flyover.

It was Swifty1.

Yep, either the United States Air Force has taken note of the power couple ... or the air traffic controllers came up with the sign.

The T38s for the #Chiefs flyover are using callsigns SWIFTYx lmao pic.twitter.com/3Q0bfSrTXG — matt️ (@halosix) December 10, 2023