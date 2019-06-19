Military grapples with white nationalists in ranks

Amid concerns about white nationalists enlisting in the U.S. military to gain combat training, the Marines have discharged a reservist who was identified as belonging to a notorious hate group, Yahoo News has learned. Meanwhile, the Army National Guard took a different approach in dealing with an enlisted man who held, but has renounced, similar extremist views.

Last month, the Marines severed ties with reservist Lance Cpl. Logan Piercy, who was one of 11 active-duty service members alleged to have ties to Identity Evropa by HuffPost in April. Identity Evropa is classified as a white supremacist group by the Anti-Defamation League, listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and was a key organizer of the 2017 Charlottesville, Va., white supremacist rally that resulted in the murder of counterprotester Heather Heyer.

Piercy was deeply involved with the hate group, participating in white nationalist events, including the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. He also posted photos of himself placing Identity Evropa flyers on college campuses and repeatedly used anti-Semitic language in conversations on Discord, a group chat app.

“Lance Corporal Piercy was administratively separated from the Marine Corps

at the end of May,” Maj. Roger Hollenbeck told Yahoo News via email Wednesday. “There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps. Our strength is derived from the individual excellence of every Marine regardless of background. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to our core values.”

The Minnesota National Guard came to a different decision in the case of another service member named in the same article. Pfc. Andrew Schmidt, 19, was recalled from basic training in April after the same HuffPost report identified him as having ties to Identity Evropa.

The Minnesota National Guard said this week that Schmidt “did not engage in prohibited activity during his period of service” and will be retained, in accordance with Pentagon policy. Schmidt’s involvement with the group was not as deep or as long-lasting as Piercy’s, and he has renounced their ideology.

“Private First Class Schmidt has received counseling and training on Army policies against involvement in extremist groups and the prohibition of extremist activities,” said Col. Joe Sharkey, director of communications for Minnesota National Guard, in a statement to Yahoo News. “Private First Class Schmidt has disavowed any continued association with any groups or participation in activities that discriminate, or condone discrimination based on Race, Religion, Sexuality or Gender. The Minnesota National Guard is confident Schmidt will uphold our core values in his service to our state and nation."

Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists encircle counter protestors at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 11, 2017 (Photo: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images) More

Schmidt told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that he was “embarrassed and ashamed” of his ties to the group and no longer shared its ideology, and added that “those groups are really manipulative. They target young men and make them feel like they’re part of something.” Schmidt posted 30 messages over the course of 16 months in an Identity Evropa-linked chat room, some discussing his future plans in the military and others about traveling to a gathering of the group in Colorado and paying membership dues.

An Air Force spokesperson told Yahoo News that an investigation into a master sergeant with alleged ties to Identity Evropa was ongoing.

But concerns remain about extremist organizations using the U.S. military to train their members. Elizabeth Yates and Patrick James, researchers at the University of Maryland’s Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism program, told Yahoo News earlier this year that white supremacists are joining the military in order to receive combat training. A report in the Washington Post found that immigrants face more scrutiny than white supremacists when enlisting.