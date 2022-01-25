This military homecoming shows the special bond between siblings
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Tobie Herring hadn’t seen his little sisters, Millie and Lizzy in more than a year when he surprised them at school.
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Tobie Herring hadn’t seen his little sisters, Millie and Lizzy in more than a year when he surprised them at school.
The former Alaska governor, who also got COVID last March, has said she would rather die than get vaccinated.View Entire Post ›
This could be pretty epic…
"I couldn’t stop giggling at that one."View Entire Post ›
"We made significant progress in making it easier for folks to vote in the pandemic in 2020," Sen. Coons said. "Why would we be rolling that back?"
A week before Jasiel Correia heads to prison in New Hampshire, he's asked for a delay. But the government says, if he can work, he can face prison.
The world’s biggest, most powerful space telescope arrived at its observation post 1 million miles from Earth on Monday, a month after it lifted off on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe. On command, the James Webb Space Telescope fired its rocket thrusters for nearly five minutes to go into orbit around the sun at its designated location, and NASA confirmed the operation went as planned. The mirrors on the $10 billion observatory still must be meticulously aligned, the infrared detectors sufficiently chilled and the scientific instruments calibrated before observations can begin in June.
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed their daughter in September 2020
The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway which means it’s time to look ahead to Super Bowl 2022. See below for all you need to know about Super Bowl LVI including where the the Big Game takes place this year, the date, stadium, future locations, how to watch on TV, and much more. RELATED: NFL playoff schedule
Ivory Aquino will portray Alysia Yeoh in HBO Max movie
After keeping her son Ever’s face off social media for over a year, actress Lea Michele gave fans a peek at the adorable tot as she wished her husband Zandy Reich a happy birthday on Instagram.
Opening a bank account is a fairly easy and straightforward process in the U.S. However, you will need to provide certain personal and financial information to get started. The reasons for this are...
Courtesy of Kristin M. KingreyFor nearly 14 years, Tech. Sgt. Kristin M. Kingrey has served her country as a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard. Now Kingrey, a 37-year-old lesbian, is suing the Army and Air Force, claiming a senior male leader said she should grow her hair, wear makeup, “and ultimately appear more feminine,” or prepare to face the negative professional consequences.Kingrey told The Daily Beast that after the remarks were made a job she had successfully applied for wa
Much of Athen is blanketed in thick snow, which has led to disruptions of city life. The snowfall led to parliament being suspended, schools shutting down across the greater Athens area and metro access to the airport being disrupted, officials said. Air and sea services remain unimpeded.
(Bloomberg) -- In today’s China, behemoths like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are out of favor, but “little giants” are on the rise.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarThat’s th
Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.
Israeli settlers drove through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank on Monday, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses and injuring a teenager, a Palestinian official said. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire. The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the Israelis had caused “significant damage" and that police have opened an investigation.
Sheriff's Office says the man rushed three deputies with a knife and stabbed one of them in the head. All three opened fire.
When it comes to understanding where the COVID-19 virus might be turning up in high numbers, the answer could be in the water. Wastewater, to be exact.
American Express Co. easily topped revenue and earnings expectations for the fourth quarter as it cited record levels of spending through its cards.
The NFL Playoffs are underway which means that Super Bowl 2022 is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, time, how to watch, location, halftime show and so much more! RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times,