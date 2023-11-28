Military intelligence: Budanov's wife poisoned

Marianna Budanova, the wife of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned, a representative of the military intelligence agency (HUR), not allowed to go public at this time, told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 28.

The Ukrainian media outlet Babel reported earlier today, citing undisclosed military intelligence sources, that Budanova was hospitalized due to heavy metal poisoning.

The HUR representative confirmed Babel's report in a comment for the Kyiv Independent.

She was reportedly hospitalized after a prolonged deterioration of her health, Babel wrote.

"The course of treatment is now being completed, and then there will be a check-up by the doctors," Babel's source said.

"These substances are not used in any way in everyday life and military affairs. Their presence may indicate a purposeful attempt to poison a specific person."

Budanov previously said that Russia made several attempts at his life in the past.

