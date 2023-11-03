Military intelligence: Car belonging to CEO of Russian weapons manufacturer torched in Russia

A car belonging to Igor Kuznetsov, the general-director of the Russian arms manufacturer GosNIImash, was set on fire in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, allegedly by "representatives of the resistance movement," Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Nov. 3.

The company, which Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) included on its sanction lists, is "a leader in the field of development and production of warheads for Russian missiles," the HUR said.

The Washington Post reported on Oct. 23 that Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and the HUR were allegedly behind dozens of assassinations against Russian targets since February 2022.

The actions included the killing of Russian Navy officer Stanislav Rzhytskyi in Krasnodar and the bombing of a St. Petersburg cafe that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

The SBU declined to comment on the story, adding that it would be possible to discuss details regarding its special operations only after Ukraine's victory over Russia.

