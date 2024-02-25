Military intelligence: Damaged Russian steel plant 'directly involved' in weapons production

The Russian steel plant damaged by a possible drone attack on Feb. 24 is "a military enterprise" that contributes directly to Moscow's arsenal, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, said in a television broadcast.

A fire erupted at the main plant of Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) in Lipetsk, Russia on Feb. 24. Military intelligence sources reportedly told Ukrainian media that the plant was targeted in a joint operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR).

Yusov neither confirmed nor denied the involvement of the SBU or HUR in his comments on the attack.

"We will not confirm or deny it. But there was a Russian production facility that is directly involved in the military-industrial complex, directing steel to the production of guns, armor and missile weapons that kill Ukrainians," Yusov said.

Located approximately 400 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, the plant accounts for 80% of NLMK's steel output and contributes 18% to Russia's total steel production.

Yusov called the plant "a military enterprise."

"(W)e can confirm the fact that yes, this company will be out of commission for a long time," he said.

Ukraine's military intelligence has publicly claimed responsibility for sabotage attacks within Russian territory on previous occasions.

